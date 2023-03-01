Last year’s BPS agreement with the state begins to bear fruit

To her credit, Mayor Michelle Wu — who had wanted a data working group last year instead of an independent audit — is now telling the Globe that she looks forward “to continued partnership with the state and our school communities to set the right foundation for our data systems as we build the rigorous, nurturing learning opportunities for all our young people.”

No wonder state officials insisted last year on hiring an independent auditor to take a hard look at Boston Public Schools’ data, over the city’s objections. A new review demanded by the state was released Friday and raises concerns about the district’s reported graduation rates, use of physical restraints on students, and on-time rates for buses — inaccuracies that raise questions about the district’s handle on its responsibilities.

The data problems reported by auditor Ernst & Young occurred in the 2021-22 school year, meaning they predate the current superintendent, Mary Skipper, and partially predate Wu’s tenure as mayor. But now it’s up to Skipper and Wu to address the audit’s findings. Getting the numbers right — and making sure the district produces accurate figures in the future — should be a major outcome of last year’s deal, which the city agreed to in order to avoid the state taking over the district or designating it “underperforming.”

The audit found that there was “no district-level oversight” of student drop-out data, which, the Globe reported last year, can make graduation rates appear better than they really are. The audit also found 89 instances of physical restraints being used but not reported to the state, apparently in violation of state law. And data on bus on-time rates failed to account for up to a quarter of buses, the audit reported, meaning that the actual on-time rate could be lower than the numbers the district reports to state regulators and the public.

The district says it has already begun fixing the problems identified in the audit. But those are not the only instances of bad data offered by BPS. Though it wasn’t mentioned in the recent audit, the Globe reported last month that the district has been routinely overestimating its student population, forecasting thousands more students than actually enrolled.

There’s two big reasons for the district to improve its recordkeeping. First is the old aphorism that you can’t manage what you can’t measure. It’s going to be much harder for the district to raise graduation rates, for instance, if it doesn’t know what the rates are, or to improve bus performance if it doesn’t know how many are late. Overoptimistic enrollment projections may serve to delay hard decisions about school closures and consolidations.

The other reason is that the district has a trust deficit with many parents. The same Ernst & Young audit noted other disturbing lapses: About 32 percent of bullying reports were still open at the end of last school year despite a policy that says they should be closed within five days of receipt. The district took too long to update the individual plans for students with learning disabilities in a quarter of cases. And, on Feb. 28, the Globe reported on allegations that the district was not complying with a 1994 court order related to supporting English language learners. Closing the trust deficit means fixing such problems — and also being upfront about their existence.

The negotiations between the state and the city last year sometimes veered into acrimony. But as the studies and audits required in that agreement begin to come out — a revealing outside review of the city’s school buses was also released recently, recommending ways to improve on-time performance — the value of the deal is becoming clear. Armed with the power to take over the district as a last resort, state officials were able to pressure the city into committing to improvements while also opening itself to more outside scrutiny. If the city and state can keep making their partnership work, it’s the students of Boston who will benefit the most.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.