Richard Neal looks at T train factory with an eye on jobs and a chip on his shoulder

“I’m only interested in one thing. What I’m interested in is those 280 unionized manufacturing jobs,” he told me. “All of us pay for the T,” added Neal, but the people in Western Massachusetts ”don’t ride it.” Therefore, to Neal, what the Springfield plant provides is “some regional equity.”

Never mind the much-delayed delivery of MBTA rail cars and the dysfunctional workplace culture that has led to safety and morale problems . Representative Richard Neal comes to the Springfield factory that has fallen years behind its promised production of several hundred Red and Orange line cars with a single-minded focus — jobs — and a Western Massachusetts chip on his shoulder.

First elected to Congress in 1988, Neal has the clout that comes with longevity and membership on the Ways and Means Committee, a powerful position that’s even more powerful when Democrats control the House. He called me following my recent column about his unflagging support for the Springfield plant and the chilling effect it appears to have on the Massachusetts political establishment. No one wants to criticize CRRC MA, the subsidiary of the Chinese rail company that is under contract to assemble rail cars there for the MBTA, because the factory it built and operates is seen as Neal’s baby.

During our conversation, Neal did nothing to change that view. Noting that Governor Maura Healey was his guest at President Biden’s State of the Union speech, he said they spent time talking about the Springfield plant. As Neal relates the conversation, “Maura said to me, ‘This problem is fixable.’ “ He added: “They’re on it. I’m trying to keep those jobs.” Asked for a response, a spokeswoman for Healey said, “That’s accurate.”

As public faith in the T plummets every day, there’s Neal personally lobbying Healey about his priority: jobs for Springfield. Shouldn’t a shared goal also be a factory that delivers a quality product to improve public transit for Greater Boston? While Neal acknowledges some challenges at the plant, he defines them mostly as a matter of perception. “I think the problem is that people in Boston conflate problems with the T, with the plant,” he said. “The problems at the T predate the problems at the plant.”

True, there are long-standing problems at the T. But there are also serious management and production problems at that plant, which need to be addressed. When it comes to the Springfield factory, all options should be on the table — from the fines allowed under the contract, to what Representative Seth Moulton suggests: “Having another company come in and take over the Springfield factory.”

Sure, Western Massachusetts deserves jobs. But the people who are doing them at the CRRC MA factory need to do them right. They are paid, after all, by the taxpayers. CRRC MA has a contract with the state that’s worth about $870 million. It was controversial from the start, because the company was the low bidder and had never before produced cars in the United States. It took time to build the Springfield factory and some production delays can be blamed on supply chain issues connected to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the problems run deeper. As of January, only 78 of 152 Orange Line trains and 12 of 252 Red Line cars had been delivered. Last December, the T documented “chronic quality issues” and said that management has “completely abandoned its core responsibilities.” Even Neal agrees, “I don’t think there are excuses anymore.”

When she took office, Healey hired a new group of consultants to identify ways to expedite delivery of cars that are now several years behind schedule. That’s promising. What’s less promising is Healey’s response to a question from WBZ radio host Dan Rea when he asked if she is working to recoup any money from the CRRC MA contracts. As reported by State House News Service, Healey replied: “Well, Dan, you know, this is one of the things — you run, you get elected, and two weeks after I’m sworn in, I learn that we have this facility out in Springfield that’s receiving cars that are partially manufactured in China that are then fabricated in Springfield at this facility. They’re meant to replace trains on the Orange and Red Line and they’re way behind.”

Really? The gubernatorial candidate who touted her transportation plan is just now learning about the Springfield factory? Meanwhile, how much is Healey relying on Neal’s advice about what should be done about it? Transportation Secretary Gina Fiandaca paid a recent visit to the plant to get a firsthand view of the operation. According to Neal, he’s talking to her, too.

To Neal, the factory means jobs for Springfield. It means that and more to Massachusetts. The rail cars that are supposed to be built there are key to improving the overall quality of Boston’s public transit and that makes them key to the Massachusetts economy. As Neal surely knows— as goes Greater Boston, so goes Western Massachusetts.

Joan Vennochi is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.