On second thought, maybe Roe wasn’t so great for abortion rights

Scot Lehigh, in his recent column about New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu’s possible interest in launching “a long shot” pursuit of the Republican presidential nomination, touches upon an interesting thought (“Chris Sununu baits the bear,” Opinion, Feb. 15). Lehigh posits that Sununu would be able to sidestep the toxic challenge of having to announce a position on the abortion issue because when the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, the right to choose ceased being a national issue and reverted to each state.

In retrospect, those of us who are proponents of abortion rights probably should not have celebrated Roe v. Wade, since it launched a veritable civil war. Had abortion remained a state-by-state decision, groups such as NARAL Pro-Choice America could have focused their fund-raising not on battling to make and keep abortion a nationwide right but rather on subsidizing women who wanted an abortion but could not afford to travel to a state where they could legally undergo the procedure.