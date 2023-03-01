Sidney Blumenthal: Comparing me to Tucker Carlson and Alex Jones is malicious

It should go without saying, though it apparently and unfortunately requires saying, that the malicious, if offhand, comparison of me in an editorial to Tucker Carlson, a serial liar, and Alex Jones, a convicted defamer, is itself a product of reckless disregard and defamatory and cannot be excused as infantile punditry (“Letting Tucker Carlson review the Jan. 6 security video is the opposite of transparency,” Feb. 25). The editorial wonders what would happen if, as a former assistant and senior adviser to President Clinton (and senior adviser to Hillary Clinton), I was commissioned by the Library of Congress to write a history of the Clinton administration. As a matter of fact, I did write such a history, though published by Farrar Straus, “The Clinton Wars.” It is still readily available, and its factuality remains unquestioned.

My more recent works, also available, published by Simon & Schuster — three volumes so far of a projected five volumes on Abraham Lincoln — have been awarded prizes, among others, by the Lincoln Institute, the Lincoln Forum, and the New York Lincoln Group, and the third volume was a finalist for the Plutarch Award (bestowed by Biographers International).