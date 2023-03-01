fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

Sidney Blumenthal: Comparing me to Tucker Carlson and Alex Jones is malicious

Updated March 1, 2023, 57 minutes ago
Sidney Blumenthal spoke with President Bill Clinton in the Oval Office in 1997.National Archives and Records Administration

It should go without saying, though it apparently and unfortunately requires saying, that the malicious, if offhand, comparison of me in an editorial to Tucker Carlson, a serial liar, and Alex Jones, a convicted defamer, is itself a product of reckless disregard and defamatory and cannot be excused as infantile punditry (“Letting Tucker Carlson review the Jan. 6 security video is the opposite of transparency,” Feb. 25). The editorial wonders what would happen if, as a former assistant and senior adviser to President Clinton (and senior adviser to Hillary Clinton), I was commissioned by the Library of Congress to write a history of the Clinton administration. As a matter of fact, I did write such a history, though published by Farrar Straus, “The Clinton Wars.” It is still readily available, and its factuality remains unquestioned.

My more recent works, also available, published by Simon & Schuster — three volumes so far of a projected five volumes on Abraham Lincoln — have been awarded prizes, among others, by the Lincoln Institute, the Lincoln Forum, and the New York Lincoln Group, and the third volume was a finalist for the Plutarch Award (bestowed by Biographers International).

Advertisement

The Globe should not embarrassingly lower itself to Twitter standards. When I wrote articles for the Globe Magazine about 40 years ago, the paper was more scrupulous. Try to be more careful.

Sidney Blumenthal

Washington, D.C.

Globe Opinion