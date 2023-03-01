The spinal curve I’ve come to see as a question mark

The back brace born of that fitting is ugly, robot-like, monstrous. It is milky white with metal buckles positioned across the chest and abdomen. When I hold it in my hands now, at the age of 46, I understand why the promise of it would make a mother weep. Forged from fiberglass and steel, the brace weighs about 4 pounds. Two holes in the chest area leave space for growing breasts, an unneeded feature for me at the time. I was prepubescent, undeveloped, and a child in mind and body. The perfect age to learn conformity and compliance.

I can still see that treatment room on Lincoln Street in Chicago, gauzy fibers draped across my imperfect little body. My mother cries softly in the back of the room, and I understand that a crooked spine is something to feel bad about.

My body hangs from a metal pulley in the center of a windowless room. A technician molds cold, wet plaster around my chest, back, and stomach. I’m being fitted for a Lyon back brace to correct progressive scoliosis, a condition that makes my spine curve like a serpent. I’m 9 years old.

Compliance to the device was key to success; I had to wear the brace 23 hours a day. I tightened the metal buckles against my body until they clicked into place. A fiberglass container protected me, kept me in line. I was allowed one hour out of the brace for P.E. class. A quick change into short shorts in the bathroom led me from one embarrassment to another.

Prior to my diagnosis, I was a natural gymnast. I whipped my body around purposefully and sometimes carelessly. I got into accidents. When my body could move freely, I wound up with 14 stitches on my forehead after a preschool collision. A Lemon Twist toy mishap on the back patio left me with a concussion. But as soon as I began wearing the brace, anxiety crept in. The doctor said I could no longer practice tumbling on the trampoline. My gymnastics career was over before it began. I went from lively and chatty to meek and contained. I wasn’t the fierce player anyone wanted on their team; I soon became known to duck when the volleyball soared toward me.

The fiberglass and metal held my body in place. It also held me in place — my soul, spirit, identity. Rigid braces put pressure on key areas of the spine to help prevent the curve’s progression. I also felt the internal pressure to conform. I knew I needed to follow the rules so I could be cured. Medical studies confirmed that bracing worked ― for some. A developing curve could be stopped in its tracks. But it didn’t solve the problem for all. Girls like me who wore back braces religiously still had curved spines. And looking back, I’m not sure it was worth it.

The author with the Lyon brace she wore for nearly a decade. "The fiberglass and metal held my body in place. It also held me in place — my soul, spirit, identity," she says. Lisa Weiss

When I was 14, I took my brace off during a weekend evening at home. At the time, I was still allowed the freedom of one hour a day, but on this day I felt especially vulnerable. I leaned against a pillow, and my back slouched against it, feeling loose and unsupported. Too free. I told my mother, “I miss my brace,” before running to my bedroom to put it back on. Only 45 minutes had passed. I had developed an attachment to my captor.

At 17, I was finally able to shed the brace, my second skin. That first night I felt free in my body after nearly a decade of restriction. To go to bed at night and move my limbs without restriction is a luxury I will never take for granted. I shift my weight, shake my shoulders whenever I want. I wear only one shirt instead of three, no longer self-conscious about the brace’s scaffolding revealing itself from under my clothes.

My scoliosis has always hummed along in the background of my life. From the dull pain I live with to the memories and the nightmares that I’m still wearing the brace. In that sense, I carry my back brace with me every day.

While searching a basement closet a few months ago, I rediscovered my brace. It wasn’t an accidental discovery, like, “Look what we have here!” Part of me was looking for it. I’ve always known the brace was there. I tried to forget about it. On that day, my old familiar brace called to me from our shared past. Unearthing it brought it all back. Nine years of pulling my T-shirt down against my body to relieve the tension, sweat, and pain.

For most of my life, I’ve been a remarkably contained person. Quiet, tidy, buttoned up. But unruly parts of me have found their way to the surface. One former colleague described me as a “secret beast” — she’d glimpsed that there was someone wild and intense inside me that I was trying to hide.

I found a study that said brace treatment is more favorable in girls. One of the main points: “compliance to brace treatment is higher in girls.”

I’ll never know how the shape of my back and my life would have progressed had I not complied. But every stage of my life since then has been a negotiation — a push and pull from the pressures of conformity. Beneath my placid exterior, I’ve quietly raged and questioned. When I’ve heard, “Stay in this box” or “This is for your own good,” I’ve asked, “What if it isn’t?” And when I continue to second-guess whether I really needed to wear a binding and uncomfortable fiberglass and metal restraint around my growing body for nearly a decade, I examine X-rays of my spine. It cups my left shoulder blade and snakes around my back in the shape of an S — or a question mark. Imprinted within my body is a reminder to never stop asking why.

Lisa Weiss, a writer and producer, is working on a book and multimedia series about the power of objects, objectdiaries.com. She lives near Chicago.