Home of the Week: Mendon Craftsman on 6.5 acres awaits a budding gardener

Year built 1910

Square feet 3,420

Bedrooms 4

Baths 3 full

Sewer/water Private (Title 5 failed)

Taxes $10,679 (2023)

A riot of color. Mulberry trees. Blue, white, strawberry, and heritage white hydrangeas. Bosc and Bartlett pear trees. Red and orange azaleas. A Heritage apple tree. Red, pink, and striped pink hibiscus. Blue salvia.

Six and a half acres surround this 113-year-old Craftsman, an opportunity for the next owner to dive into growing vegetables, herbs, or more flowering perennials beyond those that now embrace the house’s foundation and front porch.

A scimitar-shaped driveway bends toward the entrance to this house, marked by five composite steps with lighting. They lead to a fantastic 50-foot-long, 11-foot-wide veranda that runs along the entire front and wraps around the right side of the home, ending in a door to a mudroom. The veranda affords a view of the gorgeous barn red vinyl plank overhead and the home’s cedar shake siding.

The veranda wraps around the house and features a barn red ceiling. Madore Photography

A pair of doors at the center of the veranda open into a foyer full of yesteryear brought current. Racing along the ceilings are broad exposed beams, while the flooring is ash that is original to the home but now boasts radiant heat (first floor only).

To the left is the 180-square-foot library. Here, a seat runs underneath three of the room’s four windows. Three floor-to-ceiling custom bookshelves create a niche for a desk.

The library features a window seat and custom bookshelves. Nashua Video Tours

Across the foyer, a pair of 9-foot-tall, solid wood doors original to the home open into the living room — at 375 square feet, one of the largest spaces in the house. Wood beams line the ceiling, and three windows look out to the veranda. The longest wall in the space, a whopping 19 feet, is split in two visually: The lower half is clad in brick that surrounds the wood-burning fireplace, while a thick wooden mantel introduces barn board laid out above in a chevron pattern. The room ends with a door to a mudroom with vinyl flooring and a doorway to the 254-square-foot kitchen.

The living room offers a wood-burning fireplace and exposed beams and brick. Nashua Video Tours

The kitchen has been fully upgraded, but ties to its past remain: The rafters are antique walnut, and there is a wood-burning antique Crawford wood stove in front of a brick-faced firewall. The new stuff includes an island with a quartz countertop, seating for two, a cobalt blue six-burner propane gas stove, a sink, and solid maple, distressed cabinets.

A long quartz counter wraps around the exterior wall and features solid maple cabinets painted gray (some with glass fronts) and a farmer’s sink. The backsplash is marble, and the appliances are stainless steel. A 157-square-foot dining area is part of the pairing here.

The kitchen and dining area share a space that is 432 square feet. Nashua Video Tours

A cobalt blue six-burner propane gas stove is a lovely standout in the island. Nashua Video Tours

A door off the dining area leads to a two-level composite deck that overlooks the largest chunk of the property, known as Whispering Belles Farm. A 14-stall horse barn and a separate four-stall horse barn are visible from the deck, along with a paddock, an indoor arena, and other equestrian outbuildings.

The two-level deck was built with a composite material. Madore Photography

The property includes a 14-stall horse barn, a four-stall horse barn, an indoor arena, a paddock, and other equestrian outbuildings. Madore Photography

Back inside the home, a short hallway off the dining area ends in a sliding barn door to a full bath with porcelain tile flooring that is black with white veining, a single vanity with a granite counter, a shower with a ceramic tile surround, a tin ceiling treated to prevent rust, and bead-board wainscoting. A second sliding barn door reveals the laundry room.

These barn doors lead to the first-floor bathroom and the mudroom. Nashua Video Tours

The downstairs bath has a shower, porcelain tile flooring, a single vanity topped with granite, and a barn door to the laundry room. Nashua Video Tours

The final room on this level is a 168-square-foot bedroom currently used as an office.

The second level contains the primary suite, a full bath, two secondary bedrooms, a game room (240 square feet), and a study (120 square feet). This level has central air.

The primary suite offers a 304-square-foot bedroom with a vaulted ceiling and exposed trusses, an 82-square-foot walk-in closet with shelving and a window, and a 108-square-foot bath. The bedroom is naturally bright, thanks to a glass slider to the Juliet balcony and windows above and to the side of it. The flooring is ash, and the walls boast horizontal wainscoting.

In the en-suite bathroom, that wainscoting is painted white. The bath features a single gray vanity topped with granite, a marble floor with radiant heat, and a shower with frameless glass walls, multiple showerheads, and a ceramic tile surround.

The primary suite features sliders to a Juliet balcony and a vaulted ceiling with exposed trusses. Nashua Video Tours

Forget winter, the marble tile floor in the primary suite bath has radiant heat. Nashua Video Tours

The final full bath is a journey into the past. The 103-square-foot space has a clawfoot tub/shower and a pull-chain toilet with a copper-lined wooden water tank, original to the home, in an otherwise updated room. Vertical wainscoting lines the lower half of the walls, there is a single gray vanity topped with granite, and the basket-weave marble flooring comes with radiant heat.

The other two bedrooms range from 112 to 144 square feet. The basement is unfinished.

The secondary bedrooms upstairs share a full bath with a claw-foot tub/shower combination and a single vanity. Nashua Video Tours

The secondary bedrooms range from 112 to 168 square feet. Nashua Video Tours

This bedroom is one of three on the second floor. Nashua Video Tours

There is a great room on the second floor, as well as a study. Nashua Video Tours

Most of the property falls under the Chapter 61A tax classification for agricultural land.

Maureen Harmonay of Coldwell Banker Realty in Concord is the listing agent.

Maureen Harmonay of Coldwell Banker Realty in Concord is the listing agent.