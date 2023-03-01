So you want to turn part of your lawn into a wildflower meadow. Here’s what you’re getting yourself into.

Before embarking upon converting a lawn area into a wildflower garden, some fundamental considerations should be a priority. Why do we want to change from the existing situation? What outcomes are we seeking? What is our time horizon? How do we recognize and measure significant results? How much time, energy, and resources are reasonably available?

Having devoted my career to horticulture in the nursery industry, I am pleased and gratified to acknowledge that so many people are now prioritizing the health of our environment as a key factor in ensuring their future quality of life. So much of our daily lives tends to focus on short-term issues and avoids those more difficult longer-term considerations. As helpful as it promises to be for pollinators and environmental well-being, developing a successful meadow unquestionably demands a long-term commitment of our time, resources, and patience, along with the motivation to justify what we are doing to potential critics.

The surest way to successfully establish a meadow is to emulate the species that grow naturally in similar conditions. Evaluate sunlight, soil type, soil moisture, fertility, drainage, and other factors in this location; finding other areas with similar conditions and studying what’s growing there is helpful. Most commercially available meadow/wildflower seed mixes are formulated for a one-size-fits-all situation and thereby not likely appropriate for our specific needs. We’ll likely need to develop our own detailed list, based upon those species that have proven to prefer our conditions. We should resist trying to modify conditions (with fertilizer, soil amendments, irrigation, etc.), and instead choose species that are well adapted to this site.

We have several possibilities for eliminating a lawn (or other vegetation) to prepare for introducing meadow plants. Simply broadcasting wildflower seed over existing vegetation without proper preparation is rarely successful in the long term. Mowing, smothering, scarifying, applying herbicide, and removing all vegetation are some options to consider. Retaining any desirable species should be considered because exposing bare soil encourages germination of undesirable weeds that may be dormant or arrive from offsite. If our project is in an area visible to passersby, we should also be ready to answer concerns about our “disruption” of the prior landscape, as our new plantings take time to become established.

Once we are confident that we’ve chosen an appropriate range of wildflower species, the method to establish them can vary. We’ll probably want to use a combination of seed and starter plants, depending upon germination rates and other factors. If we plant in the wrong season for the species, unwanted weeds can create complications with competition that discourages proper root establishment. Many undesirable weed species tend to grow and produce seed during the spring and summer, while lots of wildflowers can establish after the heat of summer declines, when supplemental irrigation may not be needed.

Gauging that we’ve been successful introducing desirable wildflower species can be difficult, especially early-on. Many wildflowers take time to establish and may not appear to be succeeding unless we understand their physiology. We’ll need to be continually vigilant during the first few seasons to ensure the desirable species become properly established and undesirables are eliminated. Eventually, if we’ve done our homework properly, the wildflower species we want will self-perpetuate, discouraging unwanted weeds.

Doing it right requires study, research ,and gathering information from other sources. “Garden Revolution: How Our Landscapes Can Be a Source for Environmental Change” by Larry Weaner and Thomas Christopher is among my favorite resources. Weaner and Christopher offer lots of background information ,with specific details about successfully creating wildflower meadow plantings; this book is helpful guiding us toward achieving a successful, rewarding, and long-lasting outcome that enhances environmental sustainability.

Wayne Mezitt is a third-generation nurseryman and a Massachusetts Certified Horticulturist, now chairman of Weston Nurseries and owner of “Hort-Sense,” a horticultural advisory business. He currently serves as editor-in-chief for The MHS Leaflet, an electronically-published monthly member newsletter for the Massachusetts Horticultural Society at The Garden at Elm Bank in Wellesley and as chair of the Massachusetts Invasive Plant Advisory Group.



