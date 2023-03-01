All in, Archbishop Williams boys’ hockey shuts out Lincoln-Sudbury for another Division 1 first-round victory

Junior Phil Coleman turned aside all 22 shots he faced for the Bishops (13-8-1) for his second straight shutout.

The junior from Quincy both opened and closed scoring for the 16th-seeded Bishops in a 5-0 blanking of No. 17 Lincoln-Sudbury at Canton SportsPlex Wednesday, making it three straight seasons ABW has advanced out of the first round of the MIAA Division 1 tournament.

Sean Murphy’s pair of goals brought things full circle for the Archbishop Williams boys’ hockey team in its postseason opener.

“Guys are really buying in and blocking shots,” Archbishop Williams coach Chris Cunningham said. “Phil is really taking it upon himself to step up.”

Murphy scored 1:28 into regulation and at 8:35 of the third against the Warriors (12-8-2). Dylan Picard (power play) and Casey Kelly scored 0:45 seconds apart beginning at 4:47 of the second period for the Bishops and Ben Sylvester scored a goal to make it 4-0 at 9:30 of the middle frame.

Division 1 State

Arlington Catholic 3, BC High 2 — Nico Tashjian, Thomas Driscoll, and Tyler Beals each scored as the No. 25 Cougars (10-8-2) stunned eighth-ranked BC High (10-10-1) in a first-round upset.

Catholic Memorial 5, Milton 1 — Tyler Hamilton starred, posting a pair of goals and an assist in a first-round win for the second-ranked Knights (18-2-1). Nick D’Olympio and Mike Birch each recorded a goal and an assist. Joe Marchi (3 assists) and Brendan MacNeil (2 assists) contributed offensively.

Franklin 11, Andover 2 — Ben Paterson, Dan Daley, and Dylan McEvoy each scored twice in a dominant first-round victory at Pirelli Veterans Arena for the No. 12 Panthers (17-5-0). Franklin played through Paterson, this year’s Hockomock League MVP, who netted two shorthanded goals in the first 15 minutes before adding two assists later.

“He’s been consistent since game one,” Franklin coach Chris Spillane said of Paterson. “He’s a kid that can finish his opportunities and create for his lineme . . . We need Ben to drive our offense”.

“We’re known for our offensive speed and we used that to our advantage tonight,” Paterson added.

Marshfield 1, Needham 0 — Cam McGettrick tallied the winning goal and Brady Quackenbush posted a shutout as the fifth-ranked Rams (19-2-2) earned a first-round victory.

Reading 4, Woburn 1 — Jack Donnelly, Robbie Granara, Kevin Thomson, and Maxx Owens each scored in a first-round win for the No. 14 Rockets (12-7-3). Mark Boyle and Evan Pennucci each recorded a pair of assists.

St. Mary’s 2, Central Catholic 0 — Brady Bullock and Cam McGonagle both scored as the 15th-seeded Spartans (13-6-3) earned a first round victory at Connery Rink. Anthony Palmer posted the shutout for St. Mary’s.

Wellesley 4, Malden Catholic 1 — The No. 13 Raiders (17-4) opened the scoring in the final minute of the first period with a brilliant toe-drag from senior captain Sean Maxwell, beating both Lancer defenders with a blistering wrist shot glove side.

Daniel Zizza ripped a wrist shot from the hash marks with 5:38 remaining in the second period to tie the game for Malden Catholic. Just 1:17 after the Lancers’ rally, senior Robbie Marshall found the back of the net after firing a wrist shot with traffic out front to put Wellesley back in control.

With 13:06 left in the game, Brody Sharpe unraveled the Lancers’ defense and roofed a wrist shot to give Wellesley a 3-1 lead. Nils Tellander added an empty net goal.

“It was great to beat a team like Malden Catholic on home ice,” said Maxwell. “And it was awesome to celebrate this win with the team and with the fans behind us.”

Xaverian 9, Shrewsbury 1 — Gavin Moynihan, Devin Gosciak and Jackson Morse scored twice each for the seventh-seeded Hawks (13-8) in the first-round win at the Canton Ice House. Joe DiMartino, Jesse Peck and Jack Fitzpatrick also tallied in the season-high goal total. “I loved our energy and our effort,” Xaverian coach Dave Spinale said. “I thought we came out hot; obviously, we wanted to, because in a game like this, you never know.”

Division 2 State

Boston Latin 5, Concord-Carlisle 1 — Tom Harnan, Matthew Carrera, James Fitzgerald, Aidan Fitzpatrick, and Gavin Wainwright all scored, leading the 15th-seeded Wolfpack (11-7-3) to a first- round win. Richard Bova added a pair of assists.

Gloucester 6, Oliver Ames 1 — Colby Jewell netted a hat trick, powering the 12th-seeded Fishermen (13-7-1) to a first-round win at Talbot Rink.

Hopkinton 9, North Attleborough 0 — Seniors Pavit Mehra, Joseph Carrazza, and Charlie Purpura potted a pair of goals apiece in a first-round win at New England Sports Center for the eighth-ranked Hillers (17-4-0).

Newburyport 5, Melrose 0 — Senior captain Jamie Brooks notched his fifth shutout in the season in a first-round victory for the Clippers (10-9-3). Six different players tallied a goal.

Norwood 5, Marblehead 2 — Sean Dittmeier scored twice, powering the 17th-seeded Mustangs (13-6-2) to a first round win at Rockett Arena. Richard Carroll, Conor Lydon, and Ryan Valeri added goals.

Plymouth South 1, Westborough 0 — Sean McNamara scored the winner and Tristan Holmes posted a shutout in a first-round victory for the No. 11 Panthers (13-7-1) at Gallo Arena.

Silver Lake 6, Mansfield 1 — Brandon Cavicchi collected two and two assists and Aiden Dunphy delivered four assists from the blue line for the fifth-seeded Lakers (15-7-1) in the first-round win at Hobomock Ice Arena. Pat Murphy also tallied twice.

Westwood 5, Whitman-Hanson 2 — Junior forward Max O’Brien (goal and assist) and senior forward Thomas Hamilton (goal and assist) led the way as the 24th-ranked Wolverines (13-7-1) earned a first-round victory. Junior forward Brett Hobson, sophomore forward Timmy Molloy, and freshman forward Ben Levering added goals.

Wilmington 4, Masconomet 0 — Nathan Alberti scored and notched a pair of assists and Michael Daniels tallied twice in a first-round victory at Haverhill Valley Forum for the No. 19 Wildcats (9-9-2).

Division 3 State

Hanover 6, North Reading 0 — Junior defenseman Matt Reynolds netted a hat trick, leading the seventh-ranked Hawks (8-10-3) to a first-round triumph. Tyler Richards tallied and Ryan Coutta recorded three assists.

Lynnfield 5, Foxborough 0 — Jack Carpenter posted two goals and an assist in a first-round triumph for the second-ranked Pioneers (19-1-1). Drew Damiani and Nick Lucich notched a tally and a helper apiece.

Medfield 3, ORR/Fairhaven 1 — Matt Guindon and James Tyer potted goals in the third period, lifting the third-seeded Warriors (18-2-1) to a first-round win in Franklin.

Methuen 3, Bedford 2 — Cole Lambert netted the winner with eight minutes to go in the third period, propelling the 15th-seeded Rangers (13-5-3) to a thrilling first-round win. Methuen trailed, 2-0, after two periods, but Quinn Ronan and Noah Kneeland scored to bring the Rangers level before Lambert’s winner.

Nauset 5, Pentucket 2 — Pete Murphy scored a pair of goals in a first-round victory for the fourth-seeded Warriors (16-5-0). Aaron Howard, Logan Poulin and Dan Deering each tallied.

Scituate 7, Bishop Stang 0 — Teagan Pratt scored twice, leading the top-seeded Sailors (17-4-2) to a first-round win at Hobomock Ice Arena.

Triton 3, Danvers 2 — Connor Rumph and Quinn Fidler each recorded a goal and an assist in a first-round victory for the No. 10 Vikings (12-7-2). Alex Pasquini tallied and Jack Lindholm and Luke Sullivan posted a pair of assists.

Watertown 3, Southeastern/B-P 2 — Jack Dickie (2 goals) potted the double-overtime winner from Aiden Campbell (1 goal, 1 assist) as the fifth-ranked Raiders (12-6-3) earned a first-round win.

Division 4 State

Hull/Cohasset 3, Swampscott 2 — After the No. 21 Big Blue scored two third-period goals to send the game to overtime, junior Finn Carragher netted the game-winner in double overtime to lift the No. 12 Skippers to a dramatic first-round victory.

Dover-Sherborn/Weston 2, Latin Academy 1 — Sawyer Garzone potted the winning goal in overtime as the 18th-seeded Dover-Sherborn/Weston co-op (9-12-0) battled to a first round win at Devine Rink.

Martha’s Vineyard 5, Fitchburg/Monty Tech 1 — Senior captain defenseman Nick Rego recorded a goal and two assists in a first-round victory at Martha’s Vineyard Arena for the eighth-ranked Vineyarders (13-8-0).

Norton 4, Blackstone Valley 2 — Joey Cohen, Palash Raina, Anthony Santangelo, and Liam Coffey potted goals, lifting the 17th-seeded Lancers (10-8-3) to a first round win — Norton’s first-ever state tournament victory. The Lancers will play No. 1 Norwell (21-1-0) in the second round.

Norwell 7, Gardner 3 — After battling to a 3-3 tie through two periods, junior Nolan Petrucelli netted two of the four third-period goals scored by the No. 1 Clippers (21-1-0), who staved off an upset bid by the No. 32 Wildcats (12-8-0) in the first round at The Bog. Norwell next will face No. 17 Norton (10-8-3) in the second round.

Stoneham 6, Greenfield 1 — Goaltender Mason Phillips’ solid performance propelled the Spartans (6-14-1) to a first-round win at O’Brien Arena.

Division Martin/Earl

Dexter Southfield 6, Northfield Mt. Hermon 2 — Senior Joe Hurton netted three third-period goals to help secure a NEPSAC Martin/Earl quarterfinal victory for No. 3 Dexter Southfield at Fusco Arena.

Ryan Martin reported from Franklin and Carson Tully from Wellesley.