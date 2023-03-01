Charlie Baker begins his new job as NCAA president today. He’s got a lot on his plate.

All eyes will be on Baker , 66, as he sets the path forward for the sports governing body , which is facing critical issues: the regulation of Name, Image, and Likeness deals; the growing power of major conferences; and broad threats to the model on which the NCAA is built.

Baker, the former Massachusetts governor, assumes the role just weeks before the organization’s marquee events, the men’s and women’s Division 1 basketball tournaments.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Baker laid out priorities for his first 100 days in office, including meeting with every conference commissioner at all three divisions of NCAA athletics. The NCAA’s member schools have some 500,000 athletes competing in nearly 100 conferences.

Advertisement

He said he also plans to bring in an outside firm to conduct a “state of the business” review for the association to assess its strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Here’s what you need to know:

How did Charlie Baker get the job?

Baker got an assist from Red Sox president Sam Kennedy. A recruiter called Kennedy to pick his brain about possible candidates to replace the outgoing president, Mark Emmert, and Baker’s name came up.

The headhunter “was describing what college sports needed and he started to walk me through the qualifications that they were looking for, and Charlie just immediately popped into my head, so I suggested that they have a conversation,” Kennedy told the Globe back in December when the news was announced.

Why does Baker believe in the future of the NCAA?

The amateur sports model on which the NCAA is based has been compromised with the growing influence of alternate routes to professional leagues and NIL money. So why do we still need the NCAA? The AP asked that question to Baker before he took over.

Advertisement

“One of the more interesting things I heard from a bunch of the student-athletes I talked to was, I just said tell me what you like most about the NCAA. And they all talked about the same thing, which is the championships. And this was true at every level D1, D2, D3, and I said tell me more,” he said. “And typically where they would go was, I think they all basically said the same thing, which is they love the opportunity to compete and to test themselves and their teams against competition that is normally not competition that they compete against.”

Championships may create even playing ground, but Baker said the fundamental challenge college sports faces is creating a system that allows what he called “revenue-positive” sports programs — big money-makers such as major college football and basketball — to operate differently from the rest of the enterprise.

“At the same time, recognize and understand that for the vast majority of the schools and the kids there’s an investment here being made by their schools, and by their supporters in these programs,” Baker said. “And they’re doing it because they think it’s an important part of the student-development process, and I just don’t want that to get lost.”

What makes Baker a good fit for this job?

Here’s some insight into Baker’s role: He’s not moving to Indianapolis, the home of the NCAA’s headquarters. Baker will remain in Massachusetts. Why that’s interesting? because Baker is expected to spend significant time in Washington, D.C., lobbying on the organization’s behalf.

Advertisement

The NCAA focused on someone with a political background early in the process, according to the Sports Business Journal.

That is in large part because of the swirling mess that is regulation of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL).

Charlie Baker’s top priority at the NCAA

The No. 1 issue Baker will need to deal with is NIL, the avenue by which athletes can make money off their fame.

The NCAA changed its rules surrounding compensation in 2021 when a handful of states passed laws that would allow student-athletes to be paid. In response, the organization lifted its ban on third-party endorsement deals, clearing the way for athletes to start making money.

There has been no significant movement on a federal bill. Meanwhile, more than 30 states have passed NIL laws, creating a patchwork of rules and regulations for schools that are competing and recruiting against one another.

The NCAA enacted an interim NIL policy that leaned into general rules against pay-for-play and recruiting inducements, but lacked detail. With schools allowed only minimal involvement in their athletes’ deals, the NCAA’s inaction created a void that has been filled by boosters, lawyers and fledgling agents.

And it’s causing confusion.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Baker paraphrased a quote he read recently from an athletic director: “The only thing that’s true about NIL is everybody’s lying, and whatever you hear about it, basically, don’t believe it.”

“And I think that creates enormous challenges for student-athletes and for families,” Baker said.

Last week, the NCAA handed down its first punishment for NIL-related violations. Miami received a year of probation because women’s basketball coach Katie Meier inadvertently helped arrange impermissible contact between booster John Ruiz and twins Haley and Hanna Cavinder, top players — who are also TikTok stars — who transferred to Miami from Fresno State after last season.

Advertisement

That’s just one example of what Baker needs to fix.

Emmert, Baker’s predecessor, had historically turned to Congress to help regulate the market around paying amateur athletes.

Will Baker do the same? He told the Wall Street Journal that he isn’t sure the NCAA can rely on Congress.

“I’ve heard enough from the membership during my runway here that I’m pretty sure there are a lot of people in the membership at the NCAA who would like to see us take a run at that,” Baker said.

That thinking was echoed by one local senator.

“I hope Charlie Baker brings a fresh approach to the NCAA and advises that instead of lobbying Congress, the NCAA and its member colleges should work directly with the athletes to ensure they are fairly compensated and get the health, safety, and academic protections they deserve,” said Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), who has been one of the most vocal and active lawmakers in Washington, pushing college sports reform. “The NCAA doesn’t need permission from the federal government to do the right thing.”

Baker said 19 months of NIL in its current state has helped reveal the pitfalls.

Advertisement

“I think for the NCAA, until you actually had NIL, it would be hard to know what it was going to look like,” Baker said. “Now we have it and the question becomes, should there be an attempt to make this more visible, more transparent, more — the word I guess I’m really looking for is easier for kids, student-athletes, families to understand what’s real and what’s not.”

Issues in the courts

NIL isn’t the only NCAA situation facing legal scrutiny. The courts have presented a serious threat to the NCAA for years, and that only increased after the 2021 unanimous Supreme Court ruling in an antitrust case against the association.

There are two active court cases, including one in Pennsylvania, that could pave the way for college athletes to be deemed employees of their schools, plus a recently introduced bill in California that would force some schools to share revenue from revenue-generating sports with athletes.

How will the NCAA get out in front of these threats to the collegiate model?

“I think if I manage to figure out how to have either in-person or virtual meetings with all of the conferences in my first 100 days, I’m going to learn a lot about what people think the possibilities and the opportunities are in some of this,” Baker told the AP. “And what some of the threats are and how to get in front of some of this stuff, which I certainly want to do. Change is coming. And the real question here is, does it come from us or does it come from somewhere else?

Four other issues Baker will face at the NCAA

Transfer portal: The NCAA changed its rules in 2021 to allow for athletes in football, basketball, men’s ice hockey, and baseball to transfer to a different school once without sitting out a year, as they were previously required. The way athletes do that is by using the transfer portal. This change means all NCAA sports at all divisions are following the same rules. But because of the high-profile nature of sports like football and basketball, the rule change has opened the floodgates, prompting more than 2,000 athletes to enter the portal since it opened in December.

So, what will Baker do about it? The NCAA had resisted the rule change for so long because some feel it introduces free agency to college sports, but leaders were forced to adjust after hearing criticism over coaches leaving schools — and the athletes they recruited — for big-money contracts elsewhere. Baker will need to figure out if the portal’s popularity will decline, or if it will only get worse.

Conference TV contracts: The NCAA does not negotiate most media rights contracts. Instead, that falls on the conferences. The Power 5 conferences — the SEC, ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, and Pac-12 — have the most bargaining power, and they use it. The Big Ten signed a seven-year deal across Fox, CBS, and NBC earlier this year worth more than $7 billion. The Big 12 signed an extension on its deal with Fox and ESPN through 2031 that is worth more than $2.2 billion.

The money from these contracts goes back to the schools in the conferences, and can contribute to a growing gap between the haves and the have-nots. Yes, some money will go back into a general pool distributed among other NCAA schools. But the growing power of conferences could signal a sea change in the NCAA. Schools need to be part of the NCAA to participate in postseason tournaments, but if enough powerful conferences try to break away, it could spell doom for Baker’s new organization.

Gender inequities: The NCAA held its most equitable men’s and women’s Division 1 basketball tournaments this past March — a direct result of a dire report by a third-party reviewer that found the NCAA was drastically undervaluing and not supporting women’s basketball the same way it was supporting men’s basketball.

The change was spurred by social media posts that showed the resources offered to women during the NCAA tournament in 2021 vs. men. Women worked out in a hotel ballroom while men had their own weight room. Male players had mountains of freebies; female players received a few branded items.

In 2022, the women played under the “March Madness” branding for the first time in history. But what’s next for the NCAA? Will Baker take a look at the books and work to prioritize gender equity at the college level?

Transgender rights: The NCAA is in the middle of a conversation about how to navigate a more nuanced approach to gender. The AP asked Baker if he believes the NCAA should take a stance when it comes to transgender rights and state laws.

“I think our championships need to reflect the fact that we’re in all 50 states, but the people who actually host those championships need to make sure that every kid who participates in them gets the kind of positive experience out of it that they should get. And I think that for me is sort of the most fundamental issue there.

“But I think it’s important for us to represent the membership, which is very broad, very diverse. They have a lot of different opinions about a lot of things. I’ve ended up in conversations with people who are part of a lot of these organizations who don’t agree with me on everything in that environment. And I get that, but they damn well better make sure that if they host anything that involves student-athletes, those student-athletes feel like they’re properly supported.”

What is Baker’s sports background?

After starring at Needham High, he played basketball at Harvard. Read more about his brief career here.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.