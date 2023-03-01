Dogged Bruins return from the West having asserted their superiority with a 4-0 trip

Final score: Bruins 4, Flames 3, and the end to a perfect 4-0-0 road swing. Meanwhile, some 2,500 miles back home in the Seaport District, with the clock about to hit midnight, a faithful Otto snored.

Otto, Charlie McAvoy’s beloved French bulldog, was deep in dreamland when his No. 1 Bruins defenseman, and spirit human, charged the net at the Scotiabank Saddledome and potted Patrice Bergeron’s pinpoint feed for the winning goal with 4.3 seconds remaining in overtime.

CALGARY, Alberta — Like many loyal Bruins fans unable to stay up late when the team hopscotches from rink to rink out West, ol’ boy Otto packed it in early when his favorite team hit the ice against the Flames shortly after 9 p.m. Eastern time Tuesday.

“Nah, he doesn’t stay up late,” kiddingly lamented a beaming McAvoy, the hero du jour in what thus far has been an enchanted Black-and-Gold season. “He gets pissed at me, too, when I come home late [after games]. Then he gets up — and then everyone’s up.”

Now with 99 points and lodged comfortably atop the NHL standings at the season’s three-quarter mark, the Bruins look poised for a long playoff run (check this space in April for matchups, start times, and a list of Otto’s favorite playoff chew toys).

The trip west, which squeezed four games into six nights, included a delightful franchise first, an empty-net goal by Linus Ullmark that clinched Sunday’s 3-1 win over the Canucks.

If you’re new to the rink, or just catching up, it marked the first time in the club’s near-100-year history that one of its goalies scored a goal. That may not be the equal of Bobby Orr being sent airborne inside the steamy Garden when potting the OT winner to clinch on Mothers Day 1970. But it was a deliciously whimsical sight to behold, and could hold up as the club’s signature moment of 2022-23, depending on what plays out in May and June.

Truth of the matter is, the Bruins had zero business carving 2 points, or even 1, out of their performance in Calgary. Just off their 3-2 win the night before in Edmonton, they arrived DOD (dead on double runners) and were lucky to manage a 2-0 lead in the first period when newcomer Dmitry Orlov fired two pucks by Dan Vladar, the ex-Bruins goalie whose work was not near ready even for ECHL duty.

What followed was a goaltending tutorial by Ullmark (better known these days, of course, as a goal scorer). The league’s best tender turned back all but one of a 20-shot onslaught in the second and was the sole reason the Bruins were still anywhere near the winner’s circle as the third period played out. It took Pavel Zacha’s second goal in as many nights to tie it (3-3) in the third, setting the stage for McAvoy’s dagger.

The night marked the first time this season that the Bruins collected three goals from their defensemen. They are now an astounding 22-1-0 in games in which a blue liner scores. The Flames, teetering at the edge of a playoff DNQ, were by far the better team. But they were left holding the OT loss because of their early brutal goaltending and an array of otherworldly stops by Ullmark (31-4-1).

On a night when too many of his teammates barely could summon the energy to pop over the boards, Ullmark had to be at his Vezina-like best.

“They tried their hardest throughout the game,” said Ullmark. “That’s what I’m going to do, too, try my best. That’s all we can ask of each other. It doesn’t matter if we are tired or firing on two cylinders or three cylinders. You just have to try to give your best for today, and that’s what I thought we did — we managed to find a way.”

The Bruins have been on the other side of such nights, noted coach Jim Montgomery. They’ve been the club with a night off at home, showered, fed, and refreshed, waiting for the visiting team to show up tired and frayed, sometimes jet-lagged, after a game the night before in a different city.

It’s standard practice in the NHL’s 82-game season. Mix in change in time zones, and the final stop on a weeklong trip, and clubs are wont to characterize such night as “scheduled” losses.

But not when the visiting goalie plays Fagin and filches the deuce.

“My heart goes out to them losing this hockey game,” said a sincere Montgomery. “They played a really good game.”

The Sabres, another team desperate to make the postseason, come to town Thursday, only a day after the Bruins boarded their Wednesday morning charter home from here. Little rest for tired bones. Jeremy Swayman would be the logical choice in the Bruins net, but Montgomery would not name his starter before leaving Alberta.

“Haven’t thought that far ahead,” said the coach, who more likely just didn’t care to share what he has in mind.

Friday 3 p.m. is the NHL trade deadline. The Bruins made a huge move, already paying dividends, with last week’s acquisition of Garnet Hathaway and Orlov from the Capitals. Orlov went a bountiful 2-3—5 in Edmonton and Calgary, and initially has looked more impactful to the blue line than Hampus Lindholm did when he came aboard last spring.

Orlov could prove to be only a rental, but he’s sure owning the role. He has a Ray Bourque-like build, and even some touches of the grandmaster’s game. At least thus far.

General manager Don Sweeney has built and fine-tuned a team that currently is the class of the 32-team field. He has no apparent need to change anything before Friday, but every player knows there is a risk something can happen prior to close of deadline biz.

“I don’t feel any concern from our locker room,” said Montgomery, asked if the deadline played on the minds of his charges. “And as far as whether Donny’s done or not, I think Donny’s always listening, but I know we are content with where we’re at.

“No one’s worried about what other teams are doing. We’re concerned about our own locker room. We’re happy with what we have.”

They are out front, in first place, and increasingly leaving the competition in the dust.

Otto’s advice, no doubt, would be to rest easy.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.