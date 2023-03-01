Draggo Tejeda-Feliz and Isaiah Fisher lead No. 31 East Boston to its first MIAA tournament win since 2015 in Division 3 preliminary-round victory over No. 34 Lynnfield

Tejada-Feliz and Fisher, who threw down a couple of dunks, provided the No. 31 Jets (14-7) with the spark they needed after trailing most of the second half when they finished with a team-high 19 points.

The East Boston boys’ basketball team got a huge lift off then bench from juniors Draggo Tejeda-Feliz and Isaiah Fisher in a 56-54 MIAA Division 3 preliminary-round victory over Lynnfield on Wednesday night.

Sophomore Xander Boutros hit a pair of free throws to give Eastie the lead. The Jets sealed their first tournament win since 2015 when No. 34 Lynnfield (14-7) had a last-gasp 3-point attempt rim out at the buzzer.

Advertisement

“We’ve always been about doing things the right way,” said Eastie fourth-year coach Tyrone Figueroa, whose team advanced to a Round of 32 matchup against second-seeded St. Mary’s (15-7) Friday at 5 p.m. in Lynn. “Every year we’ve been working to put Eastie back on the map. When I took over four years ago we missed the tournament by one game and last year we made the tournament, but lost to Chelsea in overtime, so this one is tremendous.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Division 2 State

Northampton 67, Somerset Berkley 57 — Silas Coles (18 points) and Naihmond Peters-Wolfe (14) led the No. 32 Blue Devils (14-7) to the preliminary-round win. Finn Bjork paced No. 33 SB (11-10) with 14 points.

Division 3 State

Bishop Stang 52, Monty Tech 40 — Daejon Gibson scored 19 points and Sage Baptiste tallied 13 points and 15 rebounds to lead the No. 21 Spartans (9-12) in a Division 3 preliminary-round game.

North Reading 67, Abington 66 — The No. 41 Hornets (11-10) upset the No. 24 Green Wave (10-13) in a preliminary-round game thanks to a buzzer-beating shot from Logan Scribner.

Division 4 State

Blue Hills 60, Blackstone Valley 58 — Freshmen Tyler Anderson (24 points) and Jair Gonzalez went a perfect 8-for-8 from the free throw line over two overtime periods to lift the No. 31 Warriors in a Division 4 preliminary round matchup. “They don’t play like freshmen,” said Blue Hills coach Brian Gearty. Junior Patrick Lee added 11 points and Jon Powell led No. 34 Blackstone Valley with 15 points. After starting 2-6, and winning six straight, Blue Hills marches on to the first round to face top-seeded Burke Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Whittier 90, Frontier 54 — Tyler Rice (21 points), JJ Rosado (16 points), and Xavier Lopez (14 points) led the way for the No. 29 Wildcats in a Division 4 preliminary-round matchup.

Division 5 State

Mystic Valley 83, McCann Tech 40 — Seniors Giovanni Soto (21 points, 10 rebounds) and Mike Tayag (13 points, six assists) led the way as the 25th-seeded Eagles (13-8) rolled to a first round win.

NEPSAC Class A

St. Sebastian’s 72, St. Paul’s 52 — Freshman AJ Dybantsa (22 points), sophomore Jaylen Harrell (19 points), Trevor Mullin (15 points) powered the host Arrows (25-1) into the NEPSAC Class A semifinals. The Yale-bound Mullin is 11 points shy of 2,000 for his career.

Correspondent Ethan Kagno contributed to this story.