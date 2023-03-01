Hopkinton’s Sean Golembiewski has a grand time winning the MSTCA boys’ pentathlon state title; St. John’s Prep captures team title

There was just one problem: Golembiewski, a hurdler and high-jumper by trade, had only competed in the 1,000-meter once in his entire high school career — at the same pentathlon meet three years earlier when he was a freshman. With Golembiewski’s lack of long-distance experience and a grueling afternoon of competition already behind him, Hopkinton coach Michael Donahue was just hoping his star athlete wouldn’t run out of gas.

With just the 1,000-meter run remaining and a pair of top-two finishes already under his belt, Hopkinton senior Sean Golembiewski appeared well-positioned to win Wednesday’s MSTCA Boys’ Pentathlon at the Reggie Lewis Center headed into the final event.

Instead, Golembiewski surpassed even Donahue’s most optimistic benchmarks, delivering a sparkling 2 minutes, 47.31 seconds in the 1000-meter — good for third placeand 794 points. The run vaulted his total score to 3,404 points, enough to top the meet’s 110 other competitors for the state pentathlon title.

“A lot of jumpers, they tend to want to use their whole body while running,” Donahue said of Golembiewski’s winning form in the 1,000. “But his [strides] were just nice and smooth. By the time he got to 600 meters, I said ‘He’s going to do something special,’ because he was actually picking up the pace at that point.”

After winning the 55-meter hurdles in 7.60 at the MIAA Meet of Champions last Saturday, Golembiewski was slightly disappointed with his 7.94 at Wednesday’s meet — though it was still enough for second place and 865 points. He also finished tied for first in the high jump (6 feet, 1½ inches), and 10th in the long jump (19 feet, 11½ inches) — an event he’d never competed in before.

“I go into every race, every meet, thinking I’m going to win everything, so that’s always my mind-set,” Golembiewski said. “But today, it just all worked out perfectly.”

Though Golembiewski’s efforts helped Hopkinton to a third-place combined team result, defending team champion St. John’s Prep secured the meet’s team title behind junior Aithan Bezanson’s second-place finish (3,286), senior Callum Brown’s seventh-place finish (3,110), and junior Dylan Aliberti’s eighth-place finish (3,099).

Brown’s first-place tie with Golembiewski in the high-jump (6 feet, 1½ inches) was the only individual first-place finish of the Prep trio, but their consistency across a wide spectrum of events was on full display throughout the afternoon — much like their winning performances from a year ago.

“It’s fun to see each of them, because they’re all very good,” said St. John’s Prep coach Zack Lankow. “I didn’t know going in today who was going to do the best of the three of them. They are sort of like their own little competition.”

Middlebrough senior Charles Montross started the afternoon red-hot with first-place finishes in the 55-meter hurdles (7.91 seconds) and long-jump (22-1½), and a third-place finish in high-jump (5-11½). Though he was atop the overall leaderboard headed into the final event, Montross finished 67th overall in the the 1,000 (3:20.66) and ended his day on the podium in fourth (3,268).

Though the final event was seemingly disappointing for Montross after his rollicking start, his 1,000-meter performance was actually a major improvement over his last pentathlon competition at the Boston Holiday Challenge in late December, when he was unable to finish the 1,000 due to fatigue.

“It was really cool to finally complete the 1,000[-meter],” Montross said. “I’ve trained a lot, just trying to be able to complete it. And I did my best, and it turned out great overall.”

