MIAA football committee continues to tackle new playoff proposal, with communication the key step

But their proposal — a 10-week regular season, with eight qualifiers (not the current 16) in each division playing three games in 11 days (after Thanksgiving) has met firm resistance, mostly because the schedule cuts one more week into the winter season.

A seven or eight-game regular season, followed by three weeks of playoffs — including state semifinals — followed by one regular-season finale (Thanksgiving), before concluding with eight divisional championship games, is not a format utilized in any other sport.

FRANKLIN –– The Massachusetts State Football Coaches Association is adamant that the current postseason format needs to be fixed.

The next step to a solution, discussed in a spirited debate at Wednesday’s MIAA football committee meeting: educating all interested parties impacted, and taking feedback from other sport committees to craft a plan.

“The biggest problem with the current proposal is the lack of ability to educate the different levels of school administration, athletic directors, and coaches,” said Milton coach Steve Dembowski, the coaches’ representative on the committee.

The football committee will meet with the sports medicine committee, athletic directors, and principals to present the problems regarding the lack of equity with the football schedule compared to other sports.

“The idea of this proposal is to make football for the state and the people that we represent and these kids, to have a better experience with this game, and that’s not what’s happening right now,” said English coach Ryan Conway.

The football committee will meet again June 13, with the goal of presenting a final proposal in the fall, targeting Fall 2025 with a new format.

▪ The committee unanimously approved the 2023 football format, with a few tweaks.

Teams playing in the semifinals and finals will be limited to dressing 85 players, which creates a less intimidating environment to a team with fewer players and allows for a less crammed locker room space. The home team, or higher seed in the playoffs, can choose which sideline they would like.

Also, with the addition of an exemption for postponements, teams would be able to play on the cutoff date of Sunday, Oct. 29. But, all guaranteed teams records would be published at 8 a.m. that day, and brackets would be finalized by noon on the 29th, instead of a Monday release.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.