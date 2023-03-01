No. 11 Lincoln-Sudbury scored early and often in its MIAA Division 2 first-round victory over No. 22 King Philip

“I’ve noticed in our games we always were able to apply pressure early, but getting the puck on net has been kind of tough for us,” said L-S coach Paul Hardy. “The fact that we had that pressure and were able to get it on net . . . that was the result of it.”

Following the game’s opening faceoff, Lincoln-Sudbury junior captain Harper Friedholm collected a stray puck and fired it onto the stick of Ally Quinn, who slotted home a goal just 29 seconds into play. Eighth-grader Emerson Acquaviva netted the eventual winner when she tipped home a Campbell Ricker blast to double the lead midway through the first.

In a resounding 6-1 first-round win over 22nd-seeded King Philip at Valley Sports Arena in Concord, the No. 11 Lincoln-Sudbury girls’ hockey team was not leaving anything up to chance in its MIAA Division 2 matchup.

King Philip’s Rylan McKillop pulled her team within one goal in the second period, but Lincoln-Sudbury (17-4) responded swiftly. Just 11 seconds later, Torrey Winrow netted her first of two goals to push the margin to 3-1.

Tatum Friedholm, another one of the team’s three eighth-graders, unleashed a blistering shot from the point that found its way past King Philip goaltender Mallory Johnston. L-S’s roster is young, but Hardy says it didn’t take long for his group to come together and gel as a team.

“[The underclassmen] came in a little overwhelmed but they’ve fit right in,” said Hardy. “The beauty of the upperclassmen is that they just accept them and that’s why they feel so comfortable.”

Harper Friedholm (1 goal, 2 assists) sealed the deal with a third period snipe that lasered past Johnston, who ended with 42 saves.

Division 1 State

Bishop Feehan 7, Auburn 3 — Senior captain Brooke Borges helped the seventh-ranked Shamrocks (13-7-1) to a first-round win. The Shamrocks will play No. 10 Arlington in the second round.

Bishop Fenwick 2, Plymouth 1 — Senior captain Abbey Millman stole the puck on a penalty kill and netted the overtime winner to propel the No. 17 Crusaders (8-10-3) to a first-round win at Gallo Arena. The Crusaders will play the top-seeded St. Mary’s in the second round.

HPNA 5, Marblehead 0 — A hat trick from senior Kaitlyn Bush helped the fourth-seeded Haverhill/Pentucket/North Reading co-op (13-6-2) to a first-round win.

Hingham 3, Arlington Catholic 0 — Freshman Izzy McGarr tallied her third consecutive shutout for the sixth-ranked Harbormen (15-5-2) in the first round. Sophomores Addy Garrity (2 goals) and Caroline Doherty (1 goal) provided the scoring.

Cape Cod 2, Reading 0 — Sophomore Sophia Boucher netted both goals and Olivia Avellar (28 saves) earned the shutout as the No. 15 Furies (12-8-1) earned the program’s first postseason victory in the first-round battle at Charles Moore Arena.

Peabody 4, Shawsheen/Bedford 1 — Penny Spack, Jenna DiNapoli, Hannah Gromko, and Angela Fabbo tallied goals to help the seventh-seeded Tanners (17-4-0) plow ahead to a first-round victory.

St. Mary’s 6, Medford 0 — The top-seeded Spartans (22-1-0) cruised to a first-round win behind goals from Jenna Chaplain, Amanda Forziati, Maggie Pierce, Haylie Grossman, Kelly Lovett, and Gabbi Oakes. The Spartans will host No. 17 Bishop Fenwick in the second round.

Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake 4, Bishop Stang 2 — The No. 21 Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake co-op (11-6-1) shut down No. 12 Bishop Stang behind goals from eighth grader Calliegh Vurpillatte, sophomore Brenna Hohmann, and junior captains Jules Connors and Jocelyn Moore at the Hetland Rink.

Division 2 State

Andover 4, Wellesley 1 — Senior captain Rose MacLean tallied two goals, boosting the third-seeded Golden Warriors (15-3-2) to the second round. Junior Rose Memmolo and sophomore Scarlet Glass netted the other two.

Barnstable 2, Medway/Ashland 1 — Junior Ally McEneaney tallied the winner in overtime to help the No. 17 Red Hawks (11-8-2) squeak out a first-round win at Blackstone Valley IcePlex. Barnstable will face a Round of 32 matchup against top-seeded Archbishop Williams.

Canton 4, Westwood 1 — Maya Battista, Kaleigh Koen, Abby Stock, and Audrey Koen each tallied in a first-round victory at Metropolis Rink for the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (16-2-4).

Dedham 3, Braintree 2 — Junior Ava Iantosca lit the lamp six minutes into overtime, sending the No. 12 Marauders (15-4-2) to the second round, where they will face fifth-seeded Algonquin.

Malden Catholic 4, Belmont 1 — Sophomore Alyssa Jankowski netted two goals for the No. 10 Lancers (10-9-2) in a first-round battle at Valley Forum.

Division Chuck Vernon (Elite)

Nobles 2, Tabor 1 — Ashley Loeber netted her first career goal in the second period, sending the No. 5 Bulldogs (23-2-1) to the semifinal round in Marion.

Correspondents Julia Yohe and Emma Healy contributed to this report.

Olivia Nolan can be reached at olivia.nolan@globe.com.