Playing with maturity beyond her years, freshman Lucy Donahue leads No. 32 Ipswich to a Division 3 preliminary-round win over No. 33 Belchertown

Donahue helped ignite fast breaks for the Tigers (11-10) by swarming in trap defenses for Ipswich, and head coach Chris Tolios estimated she racked up double-digit steals to go with her buckets.

Freshman guard Lucy Donahue showed poise well beyond her years, exploding for a career-high 37 points as the No. 32 Ipswich girls’ basketball team scored a 57-45 victory over No. 33 Belchertown in a MIAA Division 3 preliminary-round win at home.

“She can kind of do it all,” Tolios said. “A lot’s from defense, but when we get in a half-court set, she’s hitting, hitting jump shots, she’s getting to the basket — she’s doing a little bit of everything for us.”

Hazel Hoog helped the Tigers expand a 43-39 lead with 4:14 remaining by hitting key 3-pointers in the final minutes.

Tolios said the victory was Ipswich’s first state tournament win in at least 15 years, and was glad his squad could feel the postseason energy from a strong home crowd.

“I’m just happy for the girls to have that high school basketball experience,” he said.

Division 1 State

Acton-Boxborough 62, King Philip 57 — Shannon Patrick racked up 29 points and 10 rebounds for the No. 32-seed Revolution (15-8) in the preliminary-round win at home. Lily Newcomb added 14 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists.

Peabody 55, Waltham 43 — Logan Lomasney went off for 24 points and seven rebounds and Taylor Bettencourt had 11 points, 3 assists, and 5 boards to lead the 30th-seeded Tanners (17-4) to a preliminary-round win.

Quincy 49, Doherty 42 — Alyssa Hopps (20 points) and Caroline Tracey (16 points) spearheaded a preliminary-round home win for the No. 27-seed Presidents (17-4).

Division 5 State

South Shore Voc-Tech 41, Boston Collegiate 31 — Abby Pattison tossed in 14 points and Mia Bradshaw added 12 points in the preliminary-round home victory for the No. 22 Vikings (17-4).

Division Class AA

Tabor 71, Worcester Academy 57 — Duke-bound senior Oluchi Okananwa dropped 40 points for seventh-seeded Rams, but it wasn’t enough as the second-seeded Seawolves (22-1) prevailed at home.

Division Class B

Brooks 74, St. George’s 64 — Kendall Eddy and Sophie Broussard tallied 17 points apiece for seventh-seeded Brooks (10-10) in the quarterfinal road win.

Correspondent Eamonn Ryan contributed to this story.