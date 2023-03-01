Red Sox prospect Enmanuel Valdez has the look of a hitter

That form produced a home run to right field against the Marlins Tuesday night as Valdez pulled a fastball from lefthander Jefry Yan high over the wall.

He’s heard it before. Like Soto, Valdez sets his feet wide apart, gets into a deep crouch, and turns his front foot in before lifting his leg and getting into his swing.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Enmanuel Valdez laughed Wednesday morning when he was told NESN analyst Kevin Youkilis compared his stance at the plate to that of Padres star Juan Soto .

But it’s not something Valdez copied from Soto. It was passed down from his father, Humberto, and grandfather, Aciado.

“My dad taught me that swing since I was a little kid,” Valdez said Wednesday via a translator. “To be honest, I didn’t even watch Soto’s video. But I’ve been told by many people that my swing looks like his.

“It started with my grandfather and stuck with me. He would throw little rocks to me to hit.”

Valdez, 24, is only two months younger than Soto and both signed their first professional contracts in 2015. The comparisons end there.

Soto made his debut in 2018 and has established himself as one of the game’s finest hitters. Valdez reached Triple A for the first time last season.

The Sox obtained Valdez and Wilyer Abreu from the Astros at the trade deadline last season for Christian Vázquez.

Valdez had a .907 OPS over 38 games for Triple A Sugar Land at the time of the trade. It dropped to .731 in 44 games for Worcester.

“Overall it was a great season,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “Defensively we still have work to do. That’s part of the process, right? Help him out with certain things.”

Said Valdez: “To be honest, I never expected to be traded. I was on my bed resting and my phone kept ringing and ringing. But I understand it’s a business and we have to adapt.”

Valdez is a talented hitter who is primarily a second baseman. The Astros also used him at third base and the outfield.

“I need to get better on defense,” Valdez said. “Second base is my natural position. But I’m ready if they ask me to play somewhere else.”

Valdez and Wilyer were in the lineup for Wednesday’s 4-4 tie against the Astros. Cora wanted them to play against their former team.

Valdez was 1 for 2 with a walk and Abreu 0 for 2 with a walk.

Sale goes two

In Fort Myers, Chris Sale pitched two innings to a group of four hitters, throwing 43 pitches.

“I felt good. Definitely a step in the right direction, very encouraging,” Sale said. “I felt like I had more energy this time around and that’s kind of what we’re looking for.”

Sale’s next step will be pitching in a Grapefruit League game, likely on Monday against the Tigers at JetBlue Park. Through 16 days of camp, he has passed every test.

“I’m just very appreciative of this spot,” Sale said. “It took a lot of time, a lot of effort, from everybody, not just myself.”

Sale’s most notable mistake was hitting Masataka Yoshida in the leg with a pitch.

“As soon as I let it go, I was like, ‘Damn it, that’s gonna go too far in. It’s going to be too far in,’ ” Sale said. “Luckily his legs are about the size of my torso, so I think he’ll be all right.”

Yoshida smacked his leg where the ball hit him when asked about it.

“No problem,” he said via a translator.

On his way

Yoshida leaves for Japan Thursday morning to start preparations for the World Baseball Classic. “We won the first and second [WBC] and missed the third and fourth, and now this tournament we gather a lot of great players,” he said. “So [fans] really expect a good result.” The new left fielder said he has enjoyed spring training. “I have learned a lot of new things, so that makes me really fresh,” he said. “So I’m so excited.” … Cora reversed course and now plans to play Kiké Hernández in center field for a game before he leaves camp to join Puerto Rico for the World Baseball Classic. There is a chance minor league shortstop Matthew Lugo will be added to Puerto Rico’s roster. Jarren Duran will soon get some work in left field, where Mexico would use him if he plays.

Peter Abraham reported from West Palm Beach, Fla., and Tara Sullivan from Fort Myers, Fla.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe. Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.