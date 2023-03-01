Resurgent Jayson Tatum drops 41 points as Celtics survive another scare from the Cavaliers

And sure enough, the Cavaliers’ late rally did arrive, with Darius Garland scoring 8 consecutive points in less than a minute to cut what was once a 21-point Boston lead to 5. But this time, it simply came too late, as the Celtics held on for a 117-113 win.

Earlier this year, the Cavaliers clawed back from a pair of double-digit deficits and grabbed two overtime wins against the Celtics. This one never appeared to be in great danger, but it had to at least be on the Celtics’ minds.

The Celtics owned a comfortable double-digit lead for most of the second half of their game against the Cavaliers on Wednesday. But that has meant little in this series this season.

Jayson Tatum snapped out of his brief rut and tallied 41 points on 13 for 21 shooting, along with 11 rebounds and 8 assists. Al Horford made his first six 3-pointers and finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Boston was 16 for 32 from the 3-point line overall.

Donovan Mitchell had 44 points to lead the Cavaliers.

Boston had a 113-98 lead and the ball with 2:30 left, the result appearing to be just a formality. But the Cavaliers went on a 10-0 run in which Garland drained a pair of 3-pointers. Another Garland 3-pointer, with 12.3 seconds left, pulled the Cavs within 117-113, but Boston was able to run out the clock.

Observations from the game:

⋅ Horford has appeared rejuvenated recently. He did a bit of everything in the first quarter Wednesday. He started the game by scoring inside, throwing a nice lob to Robert Williams, and drilling a pair of 3-pointers, including a 26-footer that dropped in just before the shot-clock buzzer.

Sometimes, it’s just your night. Late in the third quarter, Horford lined up a 3-pointer from the right corner and it caromed off the rim and all around before somehow sliding through the net. That made him 5 for 5 from beyond the arc for the game. The offense does not run through Horford like it did during his first stint in Boston, but he’s thrived in his role as a long-range marksman and is still quite effective at the defensive end.

⋅ Perhaps in an attempt to snap Tatum out of his minor funk, coach Joe Mazzulla altered the star forward’s substitution patterns a bit in the first half. He had recently been playing the entire first quarter before sitting out the first few minutes of the second and playing the rest of the half. In this game, he was the first Celtic to sit, an approach the team often took earlier this year. But then he returned for the final few minutes of the first and also received a brief rest late in the second.

He had another quiet first quarter, with his only field goal coming on an easy dunk. But he started to look like an All-Star again in the second, when a powerful one-hand follow slam seemed to ignite him. He made 5 of 6 shots and 4 of 4 free throws, and dished out a pair of assists. His run continued in the third, when he poured in 18 more points on 6 of 8 shooting and helped the Celtics stretch their three-point halftime lead to 96-78. It’s notable that just five of Tatum’s first 18 shots were 3-pointers, and he attempted 10 free throws through the first three quarters. When his confidence returns, it’s noticeable.

⋅ Before the game, Mazzulla talked about how the Cavaliers’ offensive rebounding has caused issues for Boston this season. Then Cleveland scored 10 of its 28 first-quarter points on second chances. The Celtics fixed the issue a bit in the second, when the Cavaliers had just two.

⋅ Mazzulla said he was pleased with Mike Muscala’s second-half stint against the Knicks on Monday, and the veteran was rewarded with a first-quarter chance Wednesday, his first since the All-Star break. That left Grant Williams as the odd man out. He did not play during the first three quarters.

⋅ Boston got an assist from some putrid Cavs free-throw shooting in the second quarter. Cleveland missed its first five shots from the line, and six of seven.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.