Senators add coveted defenseman Jakob Chychrun from rebuilding Coyotes in exchange for three draft picks

Rather than wait until the NHL’s trade deadline to hit on Friday, the Coyotes found their asking price, acquiring a conditional first-round draft pick this year, a conditional second-round pick in 2024, and a second-round pick in ’26.

After sitting out eight games while awaiting a trade, the defenseman is finally on the move after being dealt from the Arizona Coyotes to the Ottawa Senators Wednesday.

“A defenseman we’ve coveted, Jakob is big and plays imposing. He possesses a quality skill set,” Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a statement. “He uses his heavy shot with accuracy and is effective at creating offense as a threat at the offensive blue line.”

Chychrun, who turns 25 on March 31, had been scratched for trade-related reasons since Feb. 11, with his last appearance for Arizona coming a day earlier when he had an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss at Chicago.

The move ends a lengthy saga for Chychrun and the rebuilding Coyotes, who had been looking to deal him to a contender since before last season.

“On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Jakob for everything he did for the Coyotes on and off the ice the past seven seasons,” Arizona GM Bill Armstrong said. “Jakob is a tremendous person, a true pro, and a class act, and we wish him all the best in the future.”

A trade may have materialized last summer if Chychrun had not undergone wrist and ankle surgery. He missed the first month of the season and has since scored seven goals and recorded 21 assists in 36 games.

The trade was Arizona’s second of the day. Hours earlier, Arizona acquired a 2026 third-round pick by sending defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere to Carolina.

The Senators, meanwhile, add Chychrun to the young core of a team that’s won three in a row — including back-to-back drubbings of division rival Detroit — and began Wednesday five points back of the second and final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

In Ottawa, the son of former NHL defenseman Jeff Chychrun now enters a playoff race for just the second time in his professional career.

Much of Chychrun’s production has gone under the radar playing for Arizona, a perennial also-ran whose only playoff appearance in the past decade came in 2020 when the NHL expanded its postseason field to 24 teams. The Coyotes plunged into another rebuilding process the following summer, trading captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson, forward Conor Garland, and goaltender Darcy Kuemper, among a bevy of moves aimed at winning down the road.

The conditional first-round pick this year acquired from Ottawa is top-five protected and would become an unprotected first-rounder in 2024. If the Senators reach the Eastern Conference final this spring, the conditional second-round selection next year becomes a top-10-protected first, which would then move to 2025 with no protection.

The Coyotes drafted Chychrun in the first round in 2016. He made his NHL debut immediately and has since put up 171 points in 382 regular-season and playoff games.