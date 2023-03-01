Wednesday’s spring training report: Astros rally to tie up Red Sox

BREAKDOWN : The Sox couldn’t hold a 4-1 lead as Kaleb Ort allowed a two-run homer by Jacob Melton in the sixth inning and Joe Jacques gave up a run on two hits and a sacrifice fly in the seventh. Sidearmer Wyatt Mills, an under-the-radar pickup, worked two perfect innings and struck out three. The Sox scored runs on a walk, a hit batter, and a wild pitch. Raimel Tapia was 2 for 3 with a double.

NEXT: The Sox return to Fort Myers Thursday for a 12:05 p.m. game against the Phillies. Tanner Houck gets the start against lefthander Bailey Falter. The game will be on ESPN.

