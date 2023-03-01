fb-pixel Skip to main content
spring training report

Wednesday’s spring training report: Astros rally to tie up Red Sox

By Peter Abraham Globe Staff,Updated March 1, 2023, 23 minutes ago
The Red Sox' Emmanuel Valdez was tagged out at home by Houston catcher Martin Maldonado as he tried to score in the second inning.Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

SCORE: Red Sox 4, Astros 4

RECORD: 3-0-2

BREAKDOWN: The Sox couldn’t hold a 4-1 lead as Kaleb Ort allowed a two-run homer by Jacob Melton in the sixth inning and Joe Jacques gave up a run on two hits and a sacrifice fly in the seventh. Sidearmer Wyatt Mills, an under-the-radar pickup, worked two perfect innings and struck out three. The Sox scored runs on a walk, a hit batter, and a wild pitch. Raimel Tapia was 2 for 3 with a double.

NEXT: The Sox return to Fort Myers Thursday for a 12:05 p.m. game against the Phillies. Tanner Houck gets the start against lefthander Bailey Falter. The game will be on ESPN.

PETER ABRAHAM

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.

