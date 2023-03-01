With two goals from Peyton Anderson, Northeastern women’s hockey downs Boston College, skates into seventh straight Hockey East title game

Anderson scored Northeastern’s first two goals as they shut out the fourth-seeded Eagles, 3-0, at Matthews Arena. The victory was the Huskies’ (32-2-1) 20th straight and sends them to their seventh consecutive league championship game Saturday afternoon.

A play on the name of senior forward Peyton Anderson, the sign predicted how the top-seeded Huskies’ Hockey East semifinal Wednesday against Boston College would unfold.

Anderson started her scoring early. Just 47 seconds into the first period, defender Megan Carter got a shot on net, and Anderson snagged the rebound. With utmost precision, Anderson snuck the puck in the corner while behind the net and facing the wrong way to put the Huskies up 1-0. Despite a first-period power play, the Eagles struggled to get shots on net, with Northeastern outshooting them 13-7 in the frame.

BC’s quarterfinal hero, sophomore forward Katie Pyne, appeared to continue her scoring ways with 7:25 left in the second period, shooting through traffic into the Huskies’ net. But Northeastern coach Dave Flint challenged the goal, and the officials reversed the call after a lengthy review and discussion, citing interference with Huskies goalie Gwyneth Philips.

Advertisement

Northeastern took advantage a minute and a half later. The Huskies rushed up ice and Anderson angled a shot past Eagles goalie Abigail Levy for her second goal of the game.

In the third period, Gaby Roy had a stellar chance for the Eagles with 10:50 left, but Philips made a booming save off her blocker to keep BC off the board. Anderson nearly made it a hat trick while on the power play with 4:30 left in the game, but her shot rang the crossbar.

The Eagles pulled Levy for the extra attacker with 2:14 remaining and got three quality shots on net before defender Lily Yovetich snagged the puck and passed it to Alina Mueller, who scored an empty netter. The tally marked the Swiss Olympian’s 250th career point, making her Northeastern’s all-time scoring leader.

Advertisement





Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.