Israeli army kills Palestinian, arrests 3 others in West Bank

The arrest raid in the Aqabat Jaber refugee camp near Jericho came as Israel's parliament gave initial approval to a proposal to impose the death penalty on Palestinians convicted in deadly attacks. A top minister in Israel's far-right government, meanwhile, called for “erasing” a Palestinian town in the occupied West Bank where radical Jewish settlers went on a rampage earlier this week.

JERUSALEM — Israeli troops arrested three Palestinians on Wednesday suspected of involvement in the killing earlier this week of an Israeli American while a fourth was shot and killed fleeing the scene of a daylight raid in a West Bank refugee camp, the military said.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that three Palestinians were also wounded in the raid in the Aqabat Jaber camp.

Israeli leaders said the men arrested were suspected in the killing of Elan Ganeles, a 27-year-old Israeli American who was fatally shot while driving on a West Bank highway near the refugee camp on Monday. Ganeles, of West Hartford, Conn., lived in the United States and was visiting Israel for a wedding, friends said.

The Israeli military said it received intelligence about the whereabouts of the suspects and encircled the house. Security camera footage shared on Twitter by an Israeli lawmaker appeared to show a squad of Israeli special forces exiting an unmarked white van ahead of the arrests.

The raid coincided with Ganeles's funeral in the central Israeli city of Raanana.

The military said that one suspect was shot fleeing the scene and died on the way to the hospital, and three others were arrested. The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the man as 22-year-old Mahmoud Hamdan.

Wednesday's raid came during one of the worst rounds of Israeli-Palestinian violence in years, with more than 60 Palestinians and 14 Israelis killed this year. Earlier this week, after two Israelis were killed in the West Bank, an Israeli settler mob set homes and cars ablaze in a Palestinian town, burning dozens of cars and homes and leaving one man dead.

Tensions have surged in the West Bank, especially after the settler attack on the Palestinian town of Hawara, which sparked international condemnation as well as a rebuke from Israel’s political opposition. But the country’s right-wing government, made up of ultranationalist, pro-settler parties, has not condemned the violence, only appealing to settlers not to take the law into their own hands.

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich — who was given sweeping powers over the occupied West Bank under the new government — went even further, saying he thought Hawara, which has several thousand residents, should be wiped out.

Speaking at a conference hosted by Israeli business paper The Marker, Smotrich said: “Hawara needs to be erased. I think the state of Israel needs to do it and not private citizens.”