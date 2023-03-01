Rescue crews search for survivors after train crash in Greece kills at least 38

“It’s a fact that we inherited the Greek railway in a state that is not fitting for the 21st century,” he added. “In those 3 1/2 years we made every effort to improve this reality. Unfortunately, those efforts were not adequate to avert such a tragedy.”

Kostas A. Karamanlis, the Greek transport minister, announced hours after the crash that he would resign, saying in a statement that “when something so tragic happens, it’s impossible to continue as if nothing had happened.”

TEMPE, Greece — Rescue workers in Greece frantically searched for survivors through flattened carriages and smoking wreckage Wednesday after a high-speed, head-on collision between a freight train and a passenger train killed at least 38 people and injured scores of others in what appeared to be the country’s deadliest rail accident.

It was not immediately clear what led to the crash, which happened as the passenger train traveled from Athens to the northern city of Thessaloniki just before midnight Tuesday. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told reporters after visiting the crash site that “tragic human error” had led to the crash but gave no further details.

Greek police on Wednesday afternoon arrested the station manager in Larissa, about 20 miles south of the crash site, without giving a reason. Greek news media reported that the station manager had directed the freight train onto the same track as the passenger train, but authorities declined to confirm or deny those reports.

The fire service said there had been two people on the freight train and 342 passengers and 10 railway staff members on the passenger train. Many of the passengers were college students and other young people, Greece’s health minister, Thanos Plevris, told reporters. Greek news media reported that many of the young passengers had been returning from carnival celebrations in Athens. “It is a terrible process for parents and relatives,” Plevris said.

Survivors described scenes of horror, with the impact sending passengers hurtling through train car windows or trapping them under buckled cars.

“Windows were shattering and people were screaming,” a young man, who was not identified, told a television crew after surviving the crash. “There was panic in the carriage. A huge chunk of metal from the other train had come through one of the windows.”

Video of the crash, which occurred moments after the passenger train emerged from under a highway underpass, showed the graffiti-scrawled passenger cars derailed, overturned, and burned to a shell.

“Carriage 1 and 2 no longer exist, and the third has derailed,” Costas Agorastos, the regional governor of the Thessaly area, told the Greek channel Skai Television.

As 85 people were taken to hospitals with injuries, Mitsotakis hurried to visit the site, and trepidation grew about a rising death toll. Greeks began to look for answers.

A railway official, who insisted on speaking anonymously because he was not authorized to discuss the crash, said electronic monitoring and warning systems along the track did not work properly. That was in part because of budget problems and in part because the system was not fully operational to prevent such accidents, the official said.

Yiannis Ditsas, head of the Greek rail workers union, told Greek television that the two trains had raced toward each other for 12 minutes before colliding.

Experts noted that the country already had the worst record for rail safety in Europe and that endemic problems of maintenance had not been addressed for decades, even before austerity measures enforced by Europe after Greece’s 2009 financial crisis led to drastic budget cuts.

The prime minister said he had appointed Giorgos Gerapetritis, who is a close aide, as a temporary successor to Karamanlis. The minister was given the task of setting up a cross-party independent committee to investigate the cause of the disaster, and Mitsotakis said that the Greek judiciary would also do its work.

Greece is expected to hold a general election in the coming weeks, probably in early April. It was unclear if or how the tragedy would reverberate across the political landscape. But the crash clearly struck a nerve. The toll surpassed that of a 1968 collision involving two passenger trains near Corinth, about 40 miles west of Athens, which left 34 people dead.