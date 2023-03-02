Artist Alex Cook hides ‘illusion’ paintings along nature trails in Boston’s Franklin Park

The large painting perfectly matched its surroundings, but made it appear as if the trunks of the two trees it leaned against had been partially removed, replaced by a stack of grey stones and a twig wedged between the missing parts as if holding them up.

But something else caught his attention that day: A clever piece of camouflaged artwork, just off the beaten path.

When Jeffrey Jacobs went for a stroll along the trails in Boston’s Franklin Park last month, on a day when winter briefly gave way to spring, he expected to see the usual brown and beige leaves blanketing the ground, bare trees towering overhead, and a smattering of wildlife.

Advertisement

“I appreciated the illusion; I thought it was just wonderful,” said Jacobs, who posted about his discovery on a Facebook page for Jamaica Plain residents. “I’m a psychologist so I know how these illusions work — but I’m not an artist, so I can’t do them myself.”

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

The mysterious mural was one of two paintings recently hidden in a section of the sprawling park known as “The Wilderness” as part of a project by local artist Alex Cook. In the coming months, more of the “illusion” paintings could pop up in other unexpected places as well, Cook said.

“There’s something so magical about coming across something wonderful in the woods,” said Cook, a muralist by trade whose work is featured prominently on buildings around Boston and beyond. “Nature is already a place that so many people have this wonder-feeling about. I think it can really be very special to have something that lights up your imagination.”

Artist Alex Cook planted these paintings in the woods of Franklin Park. They create the illusion that they are part of the landscape and have been catching the attention of passersby. Alex Cook

The idea for the project, which he describes as a bit of a “treasure hunt,” came at the beginning of the pandemic, when Cook was temporarily living in New Jersey with his wife’s family.

Advertisement

After stumbling across a pair of boards from an old ping-pong table in the basement, he was inspired to bring them outside and use them as canvases.

What else was there to do?

“All my projects had evaporated,” he said. “I started making paintings on this thing.”

Each Monday for several months, Cook would whip up a different mural on the the boards, which he leaned against a pair of trees.

People walking or driving by grew fond of seeing the revolving gallery, at a time when fun distractions were in short supply. The project became a highlight of an unsettling time — for himself and others.

Some of the last murals he painted in the series were “illusion paintings” that blended in with the natural surroundings and the trees that supported them. They had elements of trickery.

“I really dug it,” he said. “It was just an idea that came along. I’ve always liked to make paintings that had a trick to them, or some type of illusion like that.”

Artist Alex Cook planted these paintings in the woods of Franklin Park. They create the illusion that they are part of the landscape and have been catching the attention of passersby. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The memory of the playful paintings and the joy they brought people recently came back to him. He grabbed a wood panel, packed his art supplies into a bag, and headed out to the trail near his home in Jamaica Plain.

The result was the first of two, 4 feet by 4 feet paintings for people to discover on their way through Franklin Park.

In a description of the process, which he posted online, Cook said the biggest challenge was reproducing and depicting the natural colors of the backdrop as accurately as possible, so everything lined up.

Advertisement

“And it’s crazily hard as the light is changing all through the day,” he wrote. “But wicked fun when it works.”

One painting showed the two trees with the rocks and twig between the spliced trunks. The other mural is more natural and features a portion of a tree trunk and a cairn on top of a small boulder. Both paintings blend completely with the leaves and branches around them, the edges of the boards almost nonexistent.

Artist and muralist Alex Cook painted two illusion paintings that he placed in Boston’s Franklin Park. He is photographed in a double exposure in front of the tree that one of the murals leaned against before it was stolen. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

“It’s all about seeing,” Cook said. “They are hopefully interesting images well-painted, but it’s a whole different thing to see that they fit exactly into the landscape. And it’s another whole thing to see that while they fit into the landscape, they have some sort of major change that couldn’t happen in real life.”

His work has “been received so warmly” by the community, especially on Facebook, where people have marveled at its ingenuity.

“I appreciate this so much!” one person wrote beneath a post of his artwork. “I walk here every day and finding surprise art is a delight and a treasure.”

In the category of “this is why we can’t have nice things,” the painting with the missing trunks was stolen from its spot sometime in the past few days. But Cook is hoping the “art bandit” will return it.

Advertisement

“It makes me laugh a little thinking of them wandering through the woods with this 4′ x 4′ wood panel balanced over their heads,” he wrote on Wednesday. “If you find yourself at a party and this painting is on the wall, do us all a favor and bring it right back to Franklin Park.”

As for the remaining mural, once spring arrives and it no longer matches the landscape, Cook may swap it out for one that fits the season. Later, he’d like to feature his work in a more neutral environment, like an indoor art gallery.

For now, he hopes his art continues to bring joy to unsuspecting viewers.

“I just want people to get a feeling of beauty, of wonder, of mystery,” he said. “I know how much I love to have little magic secrets — some special thing that I come across.”

Artist and muralist Alex Cook painted two illusion paintings that he placed in Boston’s Franklin Park. One has already been stolen from the tree it leaned against. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.