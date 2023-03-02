Author readings around Boston March 5-11

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
Cristina Rivera Garza (”Liliana’s Invincible Summer: A Sister’s Search for Justice”) is in conversation with Merve Emre at 1 p.m. virtually via Harvard Book Store ... Peter H. Reynolds and Marc Colagiovanni (”When Things Aren’t Going Right, Go Left”) read at 1 p.m. at Wellesley Books ... J. Scott Savage (”Graysen Foxx and the Treasure of Principal Redbeard”) reads at 2 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
MONDAY
Jacqueline Jones (”No Right to an Honest Living: The Struggles of Boston’s Black Workers in the Civil War Era”) is in conversation with Kellie Carter Jackson at 7 p.m. at Concord Museum (Tickets are $10, free for members and virtual attendees) ... Eleni Sikelianos (”Your Kingdom”), Maria Pinto, and Courtney Sender (”In Other Lifetimes All I’ve Lost Comes Back to Me: Stories”) read at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers & Cafe ... Katherine May (”Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age”) is in conversation with Priya Parker at 7 p.m. virtually via Wellesley Books ... Emma Fedor (”At Sea”) is in conversation with Robin Kall at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (Tickets are $5).
TUESDAY
Eleanor Catton (”Birnam Wood”) is in conversation with Nina MacLaughlin at 6 p.m. at Cambridge Public Library at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store ... Peter Swanson (”The Kind Worth Saving”) is in conversation with Edwin Hill at 6 p.m. at Gentile Brewing Company at an event hosted by Copper Dog Books ... Richard Cohen (”Making History: The Storytellers Who Shaped the Past”) reads at 6 p.m. virtually via New England Historic Genealogical Society ... Christie Tate (”B.F.F.: A Memoir of Friendship Lost and Found”) and Laura McKowen (”Push Off from Here: Nine Essential Truths to Get You Through Sobriety (and Everything Else)”) are in conversation at 7 p.m at Harvard Book Store ... Gabrielle Blair (”Ejaculate Responsibly: A Whole New Way to Think About Abortion”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition (Tickets are $14.99, including a copy of the book) ... Rachel Barenbaum (”Atomic Anna”) is in conversation with Christopher Castellani at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Kathleen Courtenay Stone (”They Called Us Girls: Stories of Female Ambition from Suffrage to Mad Men”) reads at 7 p.m. at The Public Library of Brookline ... G.R. Macallister (”Arca”) is in conversation with Amanda Foody and C.L. Herman at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (Tickets are $5).
WEDNESDAY
Kate Clifford Larson (”Walk with Me: A Biography of Fannie Lou Hamer”) reads at noon at State Library of Massachusetts ... Susan Gravely (”Italy on a Plate: Travels, Memories, Menus”) is in conversation with Frances Mayes at 4 p.m. virtually via Wellesley Books ... Kathleen Courtenay Stone (”They Called Us Girls: Stories of Female Ambition from Suffrage to Mad Men”) is in conversation with Tiziana Dearing at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library, Central Branch ... Dawn Brockett (”Unrestricted: How I Stepped Off the Tightrope, Learned to Say No, and Silenced Anorexia”) reads at 6:15 p.m. at Trident Booksellers & Cafe ... Laura McKowen (”Push Off from Here: Nine Essential Truths to Get You Through Sobriety (and Everything Else)”) is in conversation with Nora McInerny at 7 p.m. virtually via Brookline Booksmith (Tickets are free with purchase of the book) ... Sarah Underwood (”Lies We Sing to the Sea”) and Lyssa Mia Smith (”Revelle”) are in conversation at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.
THURSDAY
Ernest Thompson (”The Book of Maps”) reads at 5:30 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe ... Elizabeth Cobbs (”Fearless Women: Feminist Patriots from Abigail Adams to Beyoncé”) is in conversation with Susan Ware at 6 p.m. at Boston Athenaeum (Tickets are $10, $5 for virtual attendees, and free for members) ... Elena Palladino (”Lost Towns of the Swift River Valley: Drowned by the Quabbin”) reads at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library, Central Branch ... Monique Malcher (”Flor de Gume”) reads at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library, East Boston Branch ... Tara Ison (”At the Hour Between Dog and Wolf”) is in conversation with Doug Bauer at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Margaret Atwood (”Old Babes in the Wood: Stories”) is in conversation with Scott Tong at 7 p.m. at Sanders Theatre at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store (Tickets are $45, including a copy of the book) ... Daniel L. Hatcher (”Injustice, Inc.: How America’s Justice System Commodifies Children and the Poor”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Nisi Shawl (”Speculation”) is in conversation with Kyra Wilson Cook at 7 p.m. virtually via The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.
FRIDAY
Felix Flicker, PhD (”The Magick of Physics: Uncovering the Fantastical Phenomena in Everyday Life”) is in conversation with Norman Y. Yao at 5:30 p.m. at Harvard Science Center at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store (Tickets are $31, including a copy of the book) ... Megan Wagner Lloyd and Michelle Mee Nutter (“Squished: A Graphic Novel”) are in conversation at 6:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story ... Joseph Earl Thomas (”Sink: A Memoir”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Hannah Whitten (”The Foxglove King”) is in conversation with S.T. Gibson at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith (Tickets are $30, including a copy of the book).
SATURDAY
Heather Lang and Jamie Harper (”Supermoms!: Animal Heroes”) read at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore ... Astrid Roemer (”On a Woman’s Madness”) reads at noon virtually via Brookline Booksmith.