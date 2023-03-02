fb-pixel Skip to main content
Author readings around Boston March 5-11

Updated March 2, 2023, 11 minutes ago
Laura McKowen will be in conversation with Christie Tate this week at Harvard Book Store.Kim Indresano

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.

SUNDAY

Cristina Rivera Garza (”Liliana’s Invincible Summer: A Sister’s Search for Justice”) is in conversation with Merve Emre at 1 p.m. virtually via Harvard Book Store ... Peter H. Reynolds and Marc Colagiovanni (”When Things Aren’t Going Right, Go Left”) read at 1 p.m. at Wellesley Books ... J. Scott Savage (”Graysen Foxx and the Treasure of Principal Redbeard”) reads at 2 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.

MONDAY

Jacqueline Jones (”No Right to an Honest Living: The Struggles of Boston’s Black Workers in the Civil War Era”) is in conversation with Kellie Carter Jackson at 7 p.m. at Concord Museum (Tickets are $10, free for members and virtual attendees) ... Eleni Sikelianos (”Your Kingdom”), Maria Pinto, and Courtney Sender (”In Other Lifetimes All I’ve Lost Comes Back to Me: Stories”) read at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers & Cafe ... Katherine May (”Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age”) is in conversation with Priya Parker at 7 p.m. virtually via Wellesley Books ... Emma Fedor (”At Sea”) is in conversation with Robin Kall at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (Tickets are $5).

TUESDAY

Eleanor Catton (”Birnam Wood”) is in conversation with Nina MacLaughlin at 6 p.m. at Cambridge Public Library at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store ... Peter Swanson (”The Kind Worth Saving”) is in conversation with Edwin Hill at 6 p.m. at Gentile Brewing Company at an event hosted by Copper Dog Books ... Richard Cohen (”Making History: The Storytellers Who Shaped the Past”) reads at 6 p.m. virtually via New England Historic Genealogical Society ... Christie Tate (”B.F.F.: A Memoir of Friendship Lost and Found”) and Laura McKowen (”Push Off from Here: Nine Essential Truths to Get You Through Sobriety (and Everything Else)”) are in conversation at 7 p.m at Harvard Book Store ... Gabrielle Blair (”Ejaculate Responsibly: A Whole New Way to Think About Abortion”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition (Tickets are $14.99, including a copy of the book) ... Rachel Barenbaum (”Atomic Anna”) is in conversation with Christopher Castellani at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Kathleen Courtenay Stone (”They Called Us Girls: Stories of Female Ambition from Suffrage to Mad Men”) reads at 7 p.m. at The Public Library of Brookline ... G.R. Macallister (”Arca”) is in conversation with Amanda Foody and C.L. Herman at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (Tickets are $5).

WEDNESDAY

Kate Clifford Larson (”Walk with Me: A Biography of Fannie Lou Hamer”) reads at noon at State Library of Massachusetts ... Susan Gravely (”Italy on a Plate: Travels, Memories, Menus”) is in conversation with Frances Mayes at 4 p.m. virtually via Wellesley Books ... Kathleen Courtenay Stone (”They Called Us Girls: Stories of Female Ambition from Suffrage to Mad Men”) is in conversation with Tiziana Dearing at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library, Central Branch ... Dawn Brockett (”Unrestricted: How I Stepped Off the Tightrope, Learned to Say No, and Silenced Anorexia”) reads at 6:15 p.m. at Trident Booksellers & Cafe ... Laura McKowen (”Push Off from Here: Nine Essential Truths to Get You Through Sobriety (and Everything Else)”) is in conversation with Nora McInerny at 7 p.m. virtually via Brookline Booksmith (Tickets are free with purchase of the book) ... Sarah Underwood (”Lies We Sing to the Sea”) and Lyssa Mia Smith (”Revelle”) are in conversation at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.

THURSDAY

Ernest Thompson (”The Book of Maps”) reads at 5:30 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe ... Elizabeth Cobbs (”Fearless Women: Feminist Patriots from Abigail Adams to Beyoncé”) is in conversation with Susan Ware at 6 p.m. at Boston Athenaeum (Tickets are $10, $5 for virtual attendees, and free for members) ... Elena Palladino (”Lost Towns of the Swift River Valley: Drowned by the Quabbin”) reads at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library, Central Branch ... Monique Malcher (”Flor de Gume”) reads at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library, East Boston Branch ... Tara Ison (”At the Hour Between Dog and Wolf”) is in conversation with Doug Bauer at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Margaret Atwood (”Old Babes in the Wood: Stories”) is in conversation with Scott Tong at 7 p.m. at Sanders Theatre at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store (Tickets are $45, including a copy of the book) ... Daniel L. Hatcher (”Injustice, Inc.: How America’s Justice System Commodifies Children and the Poor”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Nisi Shawl (”Speculation”) is in conversation with Kyra Wilson Cook at 7 p.m. virtually via The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.

FRIDAY

Felix Flicker, PhD (”The Magick of Physics: Uncovering the Fantastical Phenomena in Everyday Life”) is in conversation with Norman Y. Yao at 5:30 p.m. at Harvard Science Center at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store (Tickets are $31, including a copy of the book) ... Megan Wagner Lloyd and Michelle Mee Nutter (“Squished: A Graphic Novel”) are in conversation at 6:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story ... Joseph Earl Thomas (”Sink: A Memoir”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Hannah Whitten (”The Foxglove King”) is in conversation with S.T. Gibson at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith (Tickets are $30, including a copy of the book).

SATURDAY

Heather Lang and Jamie Harper (”Supermoms!: Animal Heroes”) read at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore ... Astrid Roemer (”On a Woman’s Madness”) reads at noon virtually via Brookline Booksmith.


