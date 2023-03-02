Comedian Margaret Cho celebrates her 40 years in standup at the Wilbur in April

“‘Live and LIVID!’ is a show celebrating my 40 years as a stand-up comedian,” Cho said in a press release. “I will be radiating rage about homophobia, sexism, racism, and the fight to stay alive in a culture that is killing us daily.”

The comedian who plays Erin in Hulu’s romcom “Fire Island” and Ms. Chen in the upcoming Disney+ film “ Prom Pact ” began her “Live & LIVID!” tour on Feb. 18 in Vancouver and will stop at the Wilbur in Boston on April 13.

When considering options for the tour name, she discussed many possibilities, including “Absolutely Angry” before landing on “Live & LIVID!” which she said “seems to have a ring to it.”

Cho was previously a part of Netflix’s special “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration” and appeared in “Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live” in 2022. She has eight comedy albums available on iTunes, including “Psycho” and “Cho Dependent: Live at the Tabernacle.”

She has also amassed five Grammy nominations for best comedy album and an Emmy nomination for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for her role as Kim Jong-Il in “30 Rock.”

Margaret Cho will play Ms. Chen in the upcoming Disney+ film "Prom Pact." Sergio Garcia

“Live & LIVID!” April 13, 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St., Boston. ticketmaster.com

Maddie Browning can be reached at maddie.browning@globe.com.