Comedian Margaret Cho celebrates her 40 years in standup at the Wilbur in April

Margaret Cho is “Live & LIVID!”
The comedian who plays Erin in Hulu’s romcom “Fire Island” and Ms. Chen in the upcoming Disney+ film “Prom Pact” began her “Live & LIVID!” tour on Feb. 18 in Vancouver and will stop at the Wilbur in Boston on April 13.
“‘Live and LIVID!’ is a show celebrating my 40 years as a stand-up comedian,” Cho said in a press release. “I will be radiating rage about homophobia, sexism, racism, and the fight to stay alive in a culture that is killing us daily.”
When considering options for the tour name, she discussed many possibilities, including “Absolutely Angry” before landing on “Live & LIVID!” which she said “seems to have a ring to it.”
Cho was previously a part of Netflix’s special “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration” and appeared in “Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live” in 2022. She has eight comedy albums available on iTunes, including “Psycho” and “Cho Dependent: Live at the Tabernacle.”
She has also amassed five Grammy nominations for best comedy album and an Emmy nomination for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for her role as Kim Jong-Il in “30 Rock.”
“Live & LIVID!” April 13, 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St., Boston. ticketmaster.com
Maddie Browning can be reached at maddie.browning@globe.com.