In ‘Liliana’s Invincible Summer,’ Cristina Rivera Garza gives a searing account of grief and the quest to bring her sister’s murderer to justice years after the fact

The legal concept of femicide — the murder of a girl or woman based solely on her gender — has percolated all-too-slowly around the globe, with governments lagging behind a widespread desire for justice. In 2012 Mexico enshrined femicide in its penal code and then, eight years later, appointed its first attorney general tasked with prosecuting these cases. In the thick of the COVID pandemic, as domestic-partner violence spiked (including LGBTQ victims) and protests spread around the globe, the acclaimed Mexican author Cristina Rivera Garza felt compelled to face, finally, the loss of her adored younger sister, Liliana, sparking a grassroots movement that forced change. Liliana, only 20, had been strangled in her Mexico City apartment on July 16, 1990; months later, authorities identified a prime suspect — a former lover — but he’d vanished.

Just before the world locked down, Rivera Garza canvassed the capital, accompanied by her husband and friend as they tried to locate files connected to Liliana’s murder. Despite three decades her agony was — is — still raw, as is that of her aged parents, and her quest for justice is re-created in her punctilious, fury-driven, incandescent memoir, “Liliana’s Invincible Summer.”

Now 58, Rivera Garza was born in Matamoros, just across the Rio Grande from Texas, to a plant geneticist and his wife; Liliana arrived five years later. (The motif of borders, both porous and rigid, threads throughout the book.) While the girls were young, the family, “a sovereign state of four,” moved to Toluca, a cooler, high-altitude city shadowed by a volcano, ideal for the professor’s research: “We spent many weekends in the muggy greenhouses where my father carried out his studies on late blight, the fungus that, among other misdeeds, had the dubious honor of bringing an end to the potato crops in Ireland,” Rivera Garza writes. “We ate potatoes. We breathed potatoes. The potato was our god.”

The scholarly Cristina forged her path at a university in Mexico City, focusing on the sociology of feminism and impoverished communities, eventually landing an academic job in Houston. As a break from coursework she scribbled stories about Xian, an adventurous protagonist; the pieces later gelled into her début novel. Liliana, a type of Xian, was blossoming into her own assured self, a talented swimmer and prodigious reader. She matriculated at Universidad Autónoma Metropolitana, where she majored in architecture.

Rivera Garza shifts between timelines, her middle-aged anguish a countervailing weight against the light of Liliana’s brief life. Back in Houston she confronts her elderly parents: “I told them very carefully, taking my time to enunciate each word clearly, that I was trying to retrieve Liliana’s file. . . . A whirlwind shook the branches of the oak trees and a string of dry leaves landed on our hair. The scent of grapefruit trees had never been more pungent. A flight of doves. Something was about to happen in the depths of winter. Exhausted, a thousand times defeated, my father said: I’ll do whatever I can to help you. My mother opened her eyes, suddenly full of silent tears, and said: justice must be done.”

Despite her furnace of rage, Rivera Garza maintains perfect composure throughout “Liliana’s Invincible Summer,” her first written in English without the help of a translator. (A Spanish edition, “El Invencible Verano de Liliana,” came out last year.) Each tightly drawn chapter showcases an array of gorgeous images or cadences; few authors deploy fragments as brilliantly, like grenades. In the poignant middle section she interviews her sister’s university friends, collecting their remembrances, documentary-style. Laura Rosales recalls Liliana’s “striking long hair, so straight and shiny, her open smile, and those long arms and legs. She was so tall. So feminine without a drop of makeup. . . . Her sense of humor was even more striking than her looks: she made fun of everyone and no one in particular; her sarcasm was so fine, so subtle, so sharp. . . . I would watch her walk through the hallways and I would say to myself: there goes a free woman.”

These accounts, and Rivera Garza’s savvy use of Liliana’s letters and other correspondence, conjure a confident, sunny presence, but a nimbus cloud loomed on the horizon. Ángel González Ramos, a handsome weightlifter and former boyfriend from Toluca, never let go of their relationship, keeping his hooks in Liliana when she visited her parents on weekends. It’s a testament to Rivera Garza’s technical gifts that she brings him into the narrative gradually — a glimpse here, a mention there, an unnerving Valentine Day’s card — but when he strides to the foreground of “Liliana’s Invincible Summer” he’s fully formed, brooding, ominous as hell, arms roped with muscle and sinew.

His possessiveness escalated. He stalked her. Liliana’s friends noticed bruises, heard rumors of nonconsensual sex. Rivera Garza builds to her sister’s last weeks amid an assemblage of frantic notes, candid snapshots, and clipped, lyrical vignettes. She spearheads a grassroots movement to bolster the prosecution of “intimate partner” crimes, women in the streets and plazas chanting and invoking Liliana by name.

Reminiscent of Natasha Trethewey’s “Memorial Drive,” Rivera Garza’s memoir is both master stroke and a critical inflection point in her country’s brutal, patriarchal politics. But grief lingers, hermetically sealed, much like her description of a thoroughfare in Mexico City: “Avenida Ámsterdam remains a must-see. Elongated and paved with bricks, the path is a closed form, a kind of physical villanelle that thwarts the experience of continuity or the feeling of finitude. You always go around, endlessly, inside an oval.”

LILIANA’S INVINCIBLE SUMMER: A Sister’s Search for Justice

By Cristina Rivera Garza

Hogarth, 320 pp., $28

Hamilton Cain is a book critic and the author of “This Boy’s Faith: Notes from a Southern Baptist Upbringing.”