Lilith will play a part in her ex’s third act in ‘Frazier’ reboot

News is trickling out about the 10-episode “Frasier” reboot, which is coming to Paramount+. The new series, as I’ve already noted, and will undoubtedly note again, will be set in Boston, as the fussy doctor played by Kelsey Grammer moves back to the town where we first met him (on “Cheers”).

The latest tidbit: Bebe Neuwirth is going to appear on the new series, reviving her role from “Cheers” and “Frasier” as Frasier’s ex-wife Lilith. Over the years, Neuwirth has been a fan favorite as Lilith, winning two Emmys for the part. No doubt Frasier’s return to Boston is a bit of a trigger for Lilith, who is not excited to share the attentions of their son, Freddy (to be played by Jack Cutmore-Scott). I’m assuming that there will be blood (figuratively).