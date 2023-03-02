Lilith will play a part in her ex’s third act in ‘Frazier’ reboot

News is trickling out about the 10-episode “Frasier” reboot, which is coming to Paramount+. The new series, as I’ve already noted, and will undoubtedly note again, will be set in Boston, as the fussy doctor played by Kelsey Grammer moves back to the town where we first met him (on “Cheers”).
The latest tidbit: Bebe Neuwirth is going to appear on the new series, reviving her role from “Cheers” and “Frasier” as Frasier’s ex-wife Lilith. Over the years, Neuwirth has been a fan favorite as Lilith, winning two Emmys for the part. No doubt Frasier’s return to Boston is a bit of a trigger for Lilith, who is not excited to share the attentions of their son, Freddy (to be played by Jack Cutmore-Scott). I’m assuming that there will be blood (figuratively).
Neuwirth is the first actor from Frasier’s past to sign onto the new “Frasier.” David Hyde Pierce decided not to return as Niles, Frasier’s brother, which is part of the reason Grammer & Co. decided to move the series out of Seattle. “It just took us to a new place, which was what we originally wanted to do anyway, which was a Frasier third act,” Grammer has said. “It’s an entirely new life for him.” Since two of the characters on the cast list are college professors, I’m betting Frasier will somehow be involved in education.
Also in the cast: Nicholas Lyndhurst as one of Frasier’s old college friends, Jess Salguerio as Freddy’s roommate, and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew, David, the son of Niles and Daphne.
