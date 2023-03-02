Local bestsellers for the week ended Feb. 26

2. I Have Some Questions for You Rebecca Makkai Viking

3. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Gabrielle Zevin Knopf

4. Demon Copperhead Barbara Kingsolver Harper

5. Someone Else’s Shoes Jojo Moyes Pamela Dorman Books

6. Horse Geraldine Brooks Viking

7. Victory City Salman Rushdie Random House

8. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead Books

9. Remarkably Bright Creatures Shelby Van Pelt Ecco

10. Small Things Like These Claire Keegan Grove Press

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism Bernie Sanders, John Nichols Crown

Advertisement

2. Rough Sleepers: Dr. Jim O’Connell’s Urgent Mission to Bring Healing to Homeless People Tracy Kidder Random House

3. I’m Glad My Mom Died Jennette McCurdy Simon & Schuster

4. The Creative Act: A Way of Being Rick Rubin Penguin Press

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

6. The Climate Book: The Facts and the Solutions Greta Thunberg Penguin Press

7. Spare Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex Random House

8. The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams Stacy Schiff Little Brown

9. The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human Siddhartha Mukherjee Scribner

10. The Good Life: Lessons from the World’s Longest Scientific Study of Happiness Robert Waldinger, M.D., Marc Schulz, Ph.D. Simon & Schuster

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

2. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

3. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

4. Daisy Jones & the Six Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

Advertisement

5. The Paris Apartment Lucy Foley Morrow

6. The Maid Nita Prose Ballantine

7. It Starts with Us Colleen Hoover Atria

8. Under the Whispering Door TJ Klune Tor

9. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

10. Verity Colleen Hoover Grand Central

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk, MD Penguin

3. We Don’t Know Ourselves: A Personal History of Modern Ireland Fintan O’Toole Liveright

4. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

5. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

6. These Precious Days: Essays Ann Patchett Harper Perennial

7. The Nineties: A Book Chuck Klosterman Penguin

8. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest Suzanne Simard Vintage

9. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

10. In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss Amy Bloom Random House

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Feb. 26. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.