NoViolet Bulawayo on horror stories and talking animals in Zimbabwe’s culture

NoViolet Bulawayo is two for two when it comes to making the Booker list of finalists. Her debut, “We Need New Names,” made the cut, as did her more recent book, “Glory.” Inspired by George Orwell’s “Animal Farm” and the fall of longtime Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, “Glory” is a modern-day folktale that captures the chaos of a failing regime as narrated by a goat. Bulawayo grew up in Zimbabwe, and now lives in the United States. She is currently working on her new book in Berlin, Germany.

BOOKS: What are you reading?

BULAWAYO: A couple of forthcoming books. One is “Innards,” a collection of stories by the South African writer Magogodi oaMphela Makhene. It explores apartheid in South Africa through this interesting mix of unforgettable characters. It’s one of those books that will help illuminate the South African condition. The other one is “Between Starshine and Clay” by Sarah Ladipo Manyika, which is a series of interviews with Black luminaries such as Henry Louis Gates Jr. and Michelle Obama. What I like is that though we know most of these public people, the author makes us see different sides of them. I’m also listening to “Salem’s Lot” by Stephen King. I never really got into horror so I thought I’d give it a chance. I tend to listen to audio books at night as a way to fall asleep, but it’s Stephen King, so it’s been hard to fall asleep.

BOOKS: Will you listen to more King after this?

BULAWAYO: I think so. I’m getting inspired by this genre, partly because I come from a culture where we tell horror stories and bizarre tales as a way to explain the world around us. I don’t know why we aren’t known for horror fiction. There is a short story collection by the young Zimbabwean writer Yvette Lisa Ndlovu, “Drinking from Graveyard Wells,” which is inspired by some of the stories that I heard in my childhood.

BOOKS: Who are some of the African authors you wish were better known to American readers?

BULAWAYO: Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi, Sue Nyathi, T.L. Huchu, Zukiswa Wanner, and many others. Siphiwe Gloria Ndlovu wrote this amazing trilogy, “City of Kings.”

BOOKS: Which authors did you read in school while you were growing up in Zimbabwe?

BULAWAYO: A lot of classic British authors because Zimbabwe used to be a British colony. George Eliot, the Brontë sisters, Dickens, the usual suspects, and, of course, George Orwell. My grandmother told animal stories so that is why I appreciated “Animal Farm.” I didn’t think anything about this pig talking because in all of my grandmother’s stories animals talked and taught us something about the human condition. I revisited the novel around the coup of Robert Mugabe because on social media people were using characters from “Animal Farm” to avoid referring to people by name. As an adult, I read the novel with an elevated consciousness. There wasn’t the sense of childhood wonder but this grim realization that fiction was speaking the truth.

BOOKS: Do you read nonfiction?

BULAWAYO: I read more fiction but also read nonfiction. I gravitate towards political books, books that investigate race, racism and sexuality, things we should be talking about. For example, “Things I Have Withheld” by Kei Miller or “The Seven Necessary Sins for Women and Girls” by the Egyptian writer Mona Eltahawy. I use that to teach young girls, especially in my life, why I’m no longer talking to white people about race.

BOOKS: Are there books that white people can read to understand racism better?

BULAWAYO: That’s a difficult question because it supposes that for white people to be better people they need to be educated in some way. I find that bizarre because at our very core as human beings we should have that humanity. We shouldn’t have to read books. There are cultures that don’t read books where there is not that kind of inhumanity. If you do want to read something there are obvious books, such Ibram X. Kendi’s “How to Be an Antiracist” and “Eloquent Rage” by Brittney Cooper, but I think any book about somebody who’s different from you, whether it’s race, gender, culture, class, or sexuality, can help. Let’s just be curious about each other.