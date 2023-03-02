OK, I’ll admit it — I’m a sucker for boxing movies

The release of “Creed III” gives me the opportunity to confess perhaps the biggest bias I have: I am a sucker for boxing movies.

With that in mind, every so often, I’ll devote a critic’s notebook to discussing my biases — that is, the tropes, actors, and types of movies I prefer, and also those I dislike. Consider it my way of balancing out the universe.

Anyone who tells you movie reviews are objective has a bridge to sell you in Brooklyn . Every film critic has opinions as strong and as personal as our readers do.

There’s something about these flicks that makes me irrational. If I love a boxing movie, take my recommendation with a grain of salt; if I pan a boxing movie, it’s probably 10 times worse than I said it was.

Advertisement

It’s not just because I boxed in my youth, or that I grew up in the Ali era while reading great boxing sportswriters like Bert Sugar. Those are contributing factors, but I love a boxing movie for what it symbolizes and represents.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Baseball movies are about spirituality and faith: “The only church that truly feeds the soul, day in and day out, is the church of baseball,” Annie Savoy tells us in 1988′s “Bull Durham.” “Field of Dreams” (1989) tells us “if you build it, he will come.” Football movies are about loss: Think of the 1971 TV movie, “Brian’s Song,” about the friendship between Chicago Bears teammates Brian Piccolo, who died of cancer, and Gale Sayers. Hockey movies, the few that there are, are about profanity-laced macho violence: See that brilliant 1977 Paul Newman provocation, “Slap Shot.”

Boxing movies are about redemption. They are about living with a sense of self-hatred. They are about coming from nothing, armed with only your fists and your demons, to succeed (or fail). They can be tragic or uplifting, sometimes both. But they’re usually about some worthless palooka aiming to earn self-worth. There’s something noble about all that yearning; noble and self-destructive.

Advertisement

I can identify with that.

In the 2015 boxing documentary “Champs,” we are told that “boxing is the American dream in its purest essence — you can go from bum to superstar overnight” and that “nobody rich ever took up boxing.” These are truths represented in many boxing movies. Here are five of my favorites.

A scene from 1949's "The Set-Up" Courtesy of Harvard Film Archive

1. “The Set-Up” (1949)

The greatest boxing movie isn’t Martin Scorsese’s “Raging Bull.” It’s the movie that influenced the way he shot “Raging Bull.” But don’t take my word for it. Listen to the DVD commentary between Scorsese and this film’s director, Robert Wise. “You really feel the physicality of it,” Scorsese says of the climactic boxing match, which takes place (as the entire film does) in real time. “You feel the struggle, you feel the effort, and you feel what’s at stake for these characters.”

“The Set-Up” was based on a 1928 poem by Joseph Moncure March. March’s protagonist is Black. Here, he’s played by the legendary actor Robert Ryan, who was once the collegiate heavyweight boxing champ at Dartmouth. Ryan’s character, Stoker, is a tomato can whose last fight was so brutal his wife, Julie (Audrey Totter), refuses to attend any future matches. Stoker sees his latest match as a way to fight for his dignity and his woman. He plans to win the fight.

Advertisement

Unfortunately for him, his corner man made a bet with the Mob that Stoker would throw the fight. He doesn’t tell the newly invigorated Stoker, assuming that he’ll lose as he always does. It all goes down in 72 of the most nerve-shattering minutes you’ll witness. “The Set-Up” is also a great film noir, another sweet spot of mine. But that’s a confession for another time. Available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube

Robert DeNiro as Jake LaMotta in a boxing scene from Martin Scorsese's film "Raging Bull." AP/file

2. “Raging Bull” (1980)

Marty’s masterpiece has Michael Chapman’s harsh black-and-white cinematography, Thelma Schoonmaker’s savage editing, and some of the most punishing fight sequences ever filmed. They’re so violent that it’s best they’re not shot in color. Robert De Niro gained 70 pounds to play real-life boxer Jake LaMotta in the present day, and trained with LaMotta to make the boxing scenes as realistic as possible.

Scorsese’s usual themes of sex, guilt, and masochistic machismo get as much screen time as the boxing matches. LaMotta’s own memoir, which served as the source material, painted him as a monster at times. De Niro never flinches in his Oscar-winning portrayal. It’s not an easy sit, but it captures all the beauty and the bloodshed that exists in the ring. Of course, it’s my favorite Scorsese movie. Available on HBO Max, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play

Mr. T, left, as Clubber Lang and Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa on the set of "Rocky III." Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images, MGM/United Artists Corporation

3. “Rocky III” (1982)

See, I told you — grain of salt! I am a huge fan of the Rocky series, “Rocky V” excepted. This one’s my favorite. It has “Eye of the Tiger”! Sylvester Stallone does something clever here. The allegiance of “Rocky”'s audience was likely split along racial lines when the first two movies came out. (My cousins and I were Team Apollo.) Eddie Murphy even has a bit about this in “Eddie Murphy: Raw.” By having Apollo join forces with Rocky, Stallone ensured there was no way we could root against The Italian Stallion.

Advertisement

Plus, Mr. T’s Clubber Lang is such a great, hissable villain! “I don’t hate Rocky Balboa,” he famously says. “But I pity the fool!” Available on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV

Michael B. Jordan, left, and Sylvester Stallone in "Creed." Barry Wetcher

4. “Creed” (2015)

Ryan Coogler was one of those Apollo Creed fans, too. So, he convinced Stallone to let him spin off “Rocky IV” into the story of Adonis Creed, Apollo’s wannabe boxer son. Michael B. Jordan played him, and now Adonis Creed has his own franchise. They’re all good movies, but this was my number one movie of 2015. Coogler and co-writer Aaron Covington give Sly a juicy, Oscar-nominated return role as Rocky, which he played so beautifully he deserved the Oscar. (Like Rocky, he lost.) Available on HBO Max, Apple TV

Clint Eastwood as Frankie, Morgan Freeman as Scrap, and Hilary Swank as Maggie in "Million Dollar Baby." MERIE W. WALLACE

5. “Million Dollar Baby” (2004)

Clint Eastwood’s boxing yarn deservedly won its Oscars, for best picture, director, actress Hilary Swank, and (finally) Morgan Freeman for supporting actor. Like 1931′s “The Champ” (which won Wallace Beery his only Oscar), this is a melodrama of the highest order. This time, a woman is put through the boxing-movie stations of the cross. This movie was also my number one movie of its year, which proves my point. I’m a sucker for the sweet science of boxing cinema. Available on HBO Max, Apple TV

Advertisement

Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic. He can be reached at odie.henderson@globe.com.