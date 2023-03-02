Saxophone legend Wayne Shorter embodied the tension between the form and freedom of jazz

If you’re a jazz fan of a certain age, Wayne Shorter wrote the soundtrack of your life. For me, the “jazz-rock” of Miles Davis’s “Bitches Brew” (1970), and the subsequent emergence of Shorter and Joe Zawinul’sWeather Report, happened almost concurrently with my discovery of the earlier Miles Davis Quintet with Shorter and Herbie Hancock, and so many great tunes that I didn’t realize Shorter had written. (Only later did I explore Shorter’s Blue Note LPs and his days with Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers.)

For me, Shorter, who died Thursday at 89, embodied that tension between form and freedom that defined the excitement of jazz.

The only time I saw Weather Report was at the brief-lived Performance Center in the Garage in Harvard Square (circa 1973). Shorter was the first person to appear onstage, unannounced. Barely acknowledging the applause and cheers, Shorter stepped to a conga downstage. Holding the microphone with one hand, he started blowing whooshing percussive patterns with his mouth and, with his free hand, accompanying his “vocal” on the drum head, rapidly flopping his hand from back to palm.

That was my first encounter with Shorter. A typically idiosyncratic move from this master of the unexpected.

On tenor saxophone his sound was warm and nubby, and his patterns unpredictable — and a distinctive departure from the John Coltrane sound that dominated jazz saxophone at the time. And those tunes from the Miles book (and before) were so elusive in terms of form, melody, harmony. Check anywhere you like: “E.S.P.” (co-credited to Miles),” “Footprints,” “Nefertiti,” “Sanctuary.” So many more.

His soprano sound was pure and, it seemed, comparatively vibrato-less, setting a standard for a horn sound that could cut through the electric amplification of the jazz-rock fusion he helped create.

Of the other times I saw Shorter live (including in the Miles tribute band, with trumpeter Wallace Roney, in a driving rain storm at the Newport Jazz Festival), a few stand out. (There were not that many.)

There was a show at the Berklee Performance Center in December 2008 with his remarkable last quartet — pianist Danilo Pérez, bassist John Patitucci, and drummer Brian Blade. It was one of the most extraordinary live jazz performances I’ve ever seen. The band was clearly drawing from the Shorter book of tunes, but only as brief reference points that soon disappeared in the general pitch and yaw of a great jazz vessel traversing unpredictable currents of its own making. The ongoing four-way exchange was, as I recall, non-stop, every move at once surprising and inevitable.

A second quartet show at Berklee, in February 2011, stands among the worst I remember from a major artist. The great vessel now seemed rudderless, with one tentative move after another grasped and then quickly abandoned. “Is anyone in charge up there?” I wondered. But it was typical of “late-period” Shorter, throwing caution to the wind, relying perhaps too much on his Buddhist practice. As one of my online instructors likes to say: “Wherever you are is wherever you are.”

But another moment was more emblematic of Shorter’s greatness. At the 1997 Newport Jazz Festival, Shorter and Hancock were playing a duo set on the main stage, facing Newport Harbor and Narragansett Bay beyond. Sun drunk, I listened to these two masters pass ideas back and forth, weaving one theme after another into something new. It was the kind of performance jazz fans argue about (later I heard complaints of “noodling”). But for me it was epic. With Hancock’s open piano harmonies painting the white-cloud-dappled blue sky, Shorter’s soprano floated above, as rich and pure as that endless summer sun.