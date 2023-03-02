Weyes Blood examines contemporary life in times of crisis

Mering, who grew up mostly in Doylestown, Pa., and now lives outside of Los Angeles, started out in experimental noise bands before settling into folk-pop. Her next album will finish a trilogy of reflections on our collective fate. Set to play Roadrunner on March 5, Mering spoke with the Globe about making music that taps into communal experience, finding newness in her process, and looking toward the future.

Natalie Mering, the 34-year-old singer-songwriter known as Weyes (pronounced “wise”) Blood, wants people to confront the bleakness of modern reality. Her breakthrough 2019 album, “Titanic Rising,” looked at the disillusionment caused by looming forces like social media algorithms and climate change. In the wake of the pandemic, her fifth album, “And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow,” released Nov. 22, expands upon the reverberating effects of large-scale crises on everyday life and relationships.

Q. What have you been trying to say with your two recent albums?

A. I feel like in some ways, the first album was sounding the alarm, and then the second one was living within the blare of the alarm, just going off all the time permanently. And the third one will be about how to process all the new dystopian realities in a way that makes space for a hope for a certain kind of future, like a belief that a future is possible.

Q. Do your fans or your listeners ever tell you their own personal stories of what it was like to live through the pandemic? Do they relate to you on a personal level or through your music first when they encounter you?

A. Yeah, a lot of people have told me that listening to my music helped them through the pandemic, which is cool. I think that most people want to tell me something emotional. People open up and unload in a way that I think they might not do for another artist or something. Emotional vulnerability is a given thing with my music, so a lot of the fans want to tell me stuff.

Q. When people are willing to be personal with you, how do you respond to them and what is that experience like for you?

A. If somebody comes up to me and tells me that my music means a lot to them and they start crying, I will start crying because a part of me is still in a state of disbelief. I just feel what other people feel. What is that called? An empath? [Laughs]

Q. Do you consider yourself an empath?

A. Yeah.

Q. What does that mean for you?

A. I feel my pain and other people’s pain, like crying the world’s tears. I feel for everybody.

Q. Has that always been a motivation when making music — to express that feeling of shared pain?

A. No, I think that that has come through living a life of a lot of ups and downs. Fresh out of the gates, when I was younger and deciding to play music, it was way more about abstract ideas and philosophy and being a little bit more separate from everybody and everything and in my own universe, my own island of creation. And as I get older, it becomes more communal.

Q. You started off in an experimental music scene. What does it feel like now to be in a stage in your career where you’re considered to have mainstream visibility?

A. It feels crazy. I still feel like the same person, so it still hasn’t totally caught up with me. But I’m so grateful because I know my music isn’t pop music, so the idea that I would even be considered in the same realm as some of these other artists is really cool. I think it’s kind of showing a breaking down of a lot of different boundaries with indie and pop in general. It kind of feels like we’re all in a big soup together. [I] guess that would be the one strange, fringe benefit of streaming; there’s no longer music on the radio and music off the radio. It’s all in the same place.

Q. When you’re making your own albums, how do you keep it fresh and what excites you about making music?

A. There’s definitely unexplored territory in terms of interpreting temporality. If we’re going to be making a song that uses the same instruments as a band might use in the ‘70s, how do we make it from 2023? And what are the influences in the dystopia of modern reality that could be intermingled with a more romantic idea of what music is? It’s that meeting point.

It’s like an alchemy and finding the sweet spot where it’s not too retro, it’s not too derivative, but it’s also not this formless, postmodern thing. It has something familiar to draw you in, and then, the more experimental aspects. The nostalgia factor is like the sugar to help the medicine go down.

Q. What do you want your music to help other people do?

A. I want everybody to wake up. I want to have a space for public discourse that leaves space for nuanced conversations [and] trying to figure out what tower needs to be toppled over, in terms of what is really going wrong, like is it the oil companies? Is it the algorithms? There’s so many different things that are contributing to a mass sense of inertia in terms of our inability to solve the climate crisis or come together on these issues.

I would just hope that more people kind of wake up to the idea of educating themselves on how we got here and the implications of that, versus just like, ‘Oh, well, I’m just going to try to get my piece of the American Dream before it’s too late.’

Interview was edited and condensed.

WEYES BLOOD

With Molly Lewis. At Roadrunner, March 5 at 8 p.m. $24.75. axs.com/events/447281/weyes-blood-tickets





































Abigail Lee can be reached at abigail.lee@globe.com.