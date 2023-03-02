With ‘The Last of Us,’ the waiting is the best part

It was the TV version of a wing-ding. In the days after the January airing of the third episode of “ The Last of Us ,” many viewers of the HBO series were celebrating the outstanding 75 minutes of drama in unison, singing the praises of its charming small moments as well as its emotional heights.

The episode, a detour of sorts from the main storyline, followed the unexpected romance between two lonely souls in the middle of a contagion, one an introverted survivalist, the other an outgoing adventurer. It was a bit of humanity in the show’s malignant world, like a daisy through concrete, and it was a reminder that love, and its transformative power, is always, always possible.

Advertisement

We were celebrating a message of togetherness together. And it was remarkably satisfying, sharing that special piece of TV at the same time, able to talk about it openly and with spoilers since most had watched it on that Sunday or quickly thereafter. Called “Long, Long Time” after the affecting ballad at its center, the episode was a communal experience, and precious for that reason. With movies and plays, we tend to gather to watch, but TV viewing is generally a more isolated activity, one that requires a water cooler — literally or figuratively — in order to engender conversation and passionate postmortems.

Alas, the sharing of “Long, Long Time” is a remnant of a phenomenon that has all but died out over the past 10 years, as streaming services have gotten into the habit of releasing seasons in one fell swoop or in small batches. We’re currently marking the first decade of the binge model of TV, which began in earnest in February of 2013 with Netflix’s release of the full first season of “House of Cards,” followed shortly thereafter by the full first season of “Orange Is the New Black.” As it siloes each viewer into an individualized viewing schedule, the binge model has made it much more difficult to talk in detail and exchange ideas about a show, to have a “Long, Long Time” occurrence.

Advertisement

The popularity of the binge model is tied into our broader on-demand culture, whereby you get what you want when you want it. Craving Cheez Doodles at 3 a.m.? Get on your phone. We’ve grown accustomed to breezing through seasons when we want to, to the point where many viewers find waiting a week for new episodes painful. As some streaming services have begun to stagger releases in the past year or two, I regularly hear from viewers who are annoyed by having to wait for a new “Bad Sisters” or “Only Murders in the Building” and want their new episodes NOW. Waiting, it seems, is for losers.

But, while’s something’s gained — namely convenience — something’s lost. I’m not going to go on about the benefits of weekly releases; I’ve written about them before. They invite us to savor the good stuff — and we are living in a proliferation of good stuff — and they encourage us to let each episode linger in our consciousnesses, to explore character motivations, to let our imaginations play. They provide us with the pleasure of anticipation, of forming theories about what will come next — especially when there has been a cliffhanger. I am a fan of this analog approach, where we get to connect and debate and ponder in between. Certainly I understand that some shows are light, written and filmed to be breezed through, and meant to leave you in a blotto state where the final impression is just one big blur.

Advertisement

But “Long, Long Time,” and other hours of “The Last of Us” including last week’s glorious mall-set episode, deserve to be taken one by one. A TV show isn’t a long movie; it’s on a medium that supports a chapter-after-chapter narrative, that allows us to spend week after week forming relationships with these characters and their stories. This is what TV can offer, unlike many other forms of entertainment.

TV’s great episodes haven’t been crafted as just another step of a longer story but as individual pieces that contain their own themes and challenges to the viewer. Most good TV has been constructed that way, notably “Breaking Bad,” which is filled with classic hours whose titles — “Fly,” “Ozymandias,” “Live Free or Die” — trigger fond remembrances and admiration. The writers of the best TV shows balance the ongoing stories with episodic qualities, fully respecting each hour of time you invest in their series.

With “The Last of Us,” and just before it “House of the Dragon,” HBO is one of the only TV outlets still actively cultivating community in this way. As a result, it benefits from seeing its shows talked about at length online and essentially maintaining audience attention long after the season premiere. Even Netflix is beginning to accept the value of getting viewers on the same page, running Chris Rock’s new standup special, “Selective Outrage,” live on Saturday. That way, we’ll all have something to say about it the next day.

Advertisement

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.