Zac Brown Band will headline concert to mark Boston Marathon bombing 10th anniversary

The 10th anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings is approaching, and WEEI morning show host Greg Hill wants to honor the resilience and heroism shown by the victims and first responders. He’s lined up one of country music’s biggest acts to do it.

The Zac Brown Band will play a show at the MGM Music Hall on April 16 as part of the Greg Hill Foundation’s “10 Years Stronger Benefit Concert.” The Georgia-based band returns for a Fenway Park show next door in August. Tickets are still available to the April 16 show, with prices ranging from $175 to $1,000. Proceeds above expenses will go to the foundation, and Hill plans to set aside at least $1 million to benefit marathon victims.

Advertisement

Various events have been planned to commemorate the 10th anniversary. But Hill believes his foundation’s event — Dunkin’ Brands is the presenting sponsor — will be the largest.

“We started a year ago talking about how we could create an event that would not only honor the strength and resiliency of the survivors and first responders, but also the city that came together for them,” Hill said.

The foundation typically gives money to individuals and families suffering from an immediate tragedy, and it stepped up in the wake of the April 15, 2013, bombings, giving some $550,000 to help nearly 70 survivors. Over the ensuing years, the foundation has given out another $175,000 to assist them, including by paying for prosthetics that aren’t covered by insurance. “We’ve always felt a real special kinship with those survivors,” Hill said.

The hope is to create a big enough fund for the survivors with the show’s profits that the fund can be self-sustaining, he said.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.