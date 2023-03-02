EBay in settlement talks with federal prosecutors over 2019 stalking case

The talks come after seven former eBay workers pleaded guilty to criminal charges arising from the 2019 campaign against David and Ina Steiner, who run a website called Ecommercebytes that reports on the company.

More than three years after eBay employees conducted a bizarre harassment and stalking campaign against a Natick couple, the company is in settlement talks with federal prosecutors and could pay a fine of tens of millions of dollars, according to a securities filing.

The incident occurred after the Steiners’ coverage drew complaints from top eBay executives, prompting subordinates to send the couple threatening messages on Twitter and deliveries including a bloody pig’s head mask, live spiders, and a funeral wreath. In August 2019, the campaign escalated as eBay employees traveled to Natick, followed the Steiners around town, and tried to attach a GPS tracking device to their car.

The FBI and the US Attorneys Office began investigating after Natick police tracked rental vehicles used in the surveillance back to the company. Federal prosecutors first announced criminal charges against eBay employees in June 2020.

Lawyers for the company then made a confidential presentation to the US Attorneys office in March 2021, conceding that the conduct of some employees had been “clearly criminal” but urging that the company itself not be charged. EBay “acted in a manner that the government would want other companies to model and that a decision not to take enforcement action against eBay is in the interests of justice, the victims, and the public,” the presentation stated.

Until last week, it appeared that the lawyers’ presentation had succeeded and the company had not disclosed any investigation from the incidents in its securities filings over the past three years.

But in a 10-K annual report filed last week, eBay said the company was under criminal investigation in the matter and had begun settlement talks.

“We expect any such settlement may include fines, other payments, and non-monetary remedies, such as additional remediation, compliance and reporting requirements,” the company said in the filing.

The company said it had set aside $64 million to cover the potential settlement, as well as costs arising from a civil lawsuit filed by the Steiners, which is ongoing in federal court in Boston. On Thursday, the Steiners filed a revised lawsuit updating their original lawsuit from July 2021.

EBay and the US Attorneys Office in Boston did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

