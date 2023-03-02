MassMutual had a banner year in 2022

Springfield-based life insurance giant MassMutual said on Thursday that it delivered a strong financial performance in 2022, setting several records for the company. Among them: MassMutual’s statutory surplus grew to $27.9 billion (the amount of the company’s assets that exceed its liabilities), and it approved a $1.9 billion dividend payout to eligible policyholders. The company said its total sales through domestic insurance operations rose 26 percent from 2021, to $39.3 billion in 2022. Chief executive Roger Crandall praised the MassMutual workforce for helping guide the company through a year marked by geopolitical tensions, rising inflation, and market volatility. “As we look ahead to 2023, MassMutual is well positioned to build upon our strong foundation,” Crandall said. — JON CHESTO

RETAIL

Macy’s sees profit this year

Macy’s profit and sales for the holiday quarter slid with inflation leading some customers to pull back, but it beat Wall Street expectations and its outlook for 2023 didn’t disappoint given the uncertain economic environment. Major retailers in the past two weeks have told investors they don’t know what to expect in 2023 with so many questions about the strength of the US and global economy. However, Macy’s on Thursday lifted investors with a relatively positive outlook on profit for this year. The company said it expects to earn between $3.67 and $4.11 per share, compared with analysts’ projections for per-share earnings of $3.78. Shares rose almost 10 percent before the opening bell. Macy’s joins a growing list of retailers feeling the sting of a consumer spending slowdown in an economic environment that’s growing more unpredictable. A number of retailers including Kohl’s, Walmart, and Target all offered in the past week annual financial outlooks lower than what analysts expected. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Can AI be listed on a patent as an inventor?

If an artificial intelligence machine can be named as an inventor for a patent, pet cats could be next, lawyers said at the UK’s top court arguing only humans can be inventors in law. The UK’s Supreme Court will decide whether an AI machine can be named as an inventor and who may own the patent. Imagination Engines Inc. founder, Stephen Thaler, challenged the rejection of his patent applications naming his AI machine as inventor for a beverage container and a flashing light. The case is among an increasing number of intellectual property disputes arising out of creations by AI softwares. The UK top court’s ruling can have far-reaching implications for AI technologies, which have become a hot-button topic since the launch of the likes of ChatGPT. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

A "For Sale" sign outside of a home in Atlanta, Georgia, on Feb. 17, 2023. Dustin Chambers/Bloomberg

MORTGAGES

Rates highest in three months

The average long-term US mortgage rate hit a three-month high this week, reflecting higher Treasury yields and expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue to raise its benchmark rate and keep it there until inflation recedes. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate rose to 6.65 percent from 6.5 percent last week. The average rate a year ago was 3.76 percent. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

REAL ESTATE

Homes continue to sell at a brisk pace

The typical US home sold last month had spent 67 days on the market. For all the upheaval in housing, that’s still 20 days faster than in the years right before the pandemic, according to data released Thursday by Realtor.com. The firm’s study found that in 35 of the country’s 50 biggest metro areas, homes were selling faster in February this year than they did on average in the same month during the 2017-2019 period. That’s despite the cooling in housing markets from the peak of the pandemic boom and the significant increase in inventory from last year’s record lows. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INVESTING

Now you can invest like Jim Cramer — or not

Whether you’re a lover or loather of Jim Cramer — and on both Wall Street and Main Street, there are plenty of each — you’re now able to express that view via the magic of ETFs. A pair of new products launched Thursday that will help US investors bet either on or against the stock picks of the host of CNBC’s “Mad Money” show, arguably the world’s most famous financial pundit. The Inverse Cramer Tracker ETF (ticker SJIM) seeks to deliver returns that correspond to “the inverse of securities mentioned by Cramer” by either short-selling his equity picks or buying companies he recommends against, according to its prospectus. Meanwhile, the Long Cramer Tracker ETF (LJIM) will back shares the CNBC anchor likes and ditch the ones he doesn’t. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

HOUSING

Rents retreating a bit across the country

The cost of renting an apartment is easing after skyrocketing in recent years, though it remains painfully high for many Americans. The US median rent rose 2.4 percent in January from a year earlier to $1,942, the lowest annual increase since June 2021, according to data from Rent, which tracks listings for apartments and rental houses. The median rent peaked in August at $2,053, while the annual rate of growth topped out at nearly 18 percent in March of last year, according to Rent. On a monthly basis, January’s national median rent was down about 2 percent from December, its fourth decline in five months, the company said. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Customers exit from a Best Buy store During Black Friday sales on Nov. 25, 2022 in Jersey City, New Jersey. Kena Betancur/Getty

RETAIL

Best Buy expects another tough year

Best Buy predicted that sales will fall a second straight year as consumers retreat from electronics and other discretionary goods. Revenue will slip to between $43.8 billion and $45.2 billion in the current fiscal year, the retailer said in a statement Thursday. Even at the high end, that would trail the $45.7 billion average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg and the $46.3 billion the company generated last year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ALCOHOL

The world’s biggest brewer says its volume is down

AB InBev, the world’s largest brewer and the maker of Budweiser, reported its first volume decline since the early days of the pandemic and gave an earnings forecast for 2023 that disappointed investors. Beer drinking in the United States suffered from blizzards in December, while the final stage of China’s COVID-zero policy weighed on demand in Asia. That led to a surprise drop in fourth-quarter volume, while analysts had been expecting an increase. AB InBev shares dropped as much as 4.5 percent Thursday morning. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

GAMING

Microsoft and Activision meet with UK regulators

Microsoft and Activision Blizzard met with the UK’s antitrust watchdog this week to hash out proposals over concerns their $69 billion deal would hamper competition in the video game industry, according to people familiar with the discussions, as global regulators step up their scrutiny of the controversial deal. Lawyers for Microsoft attended a private hearing with the Competition and Markets Authority in London on Monday to discuss the regulator’s provisional findings and assess the feasibility of proposed remedies, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing a confidential matter. The CMA on Feb 8. said in an initial view that the merger could result in higher prices, fewer choices, and less innovation for UK gamers. It suggested several remedies, including the divestiture of the best-selling Call of Duty game or blocking the deal altogether. — BLOOMBERG NEWS