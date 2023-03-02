Cool classes on the Cape, a winter fest in Portland, and personal alarms for travel and daily life

Visit the Cape to relax and learn about astronomy, calligraphy, iPhone photography, and how to make cocktails or mocktails. Chatham Bars Inn runs an extensive winter learning series that includes nearly a dozen classes run by experts in their fields. The inn’s culinary team offers 90-minute interactive classes with instruction, tastings, and a family-style meal based on different themes (Wednesday nights through March 29). Astronomer Michael Bentz shares his expertise and a high-power telescope to teach participants about the constellations above Cape Cod (Friday nights through March 10, $50 per person), while other local experts teach guests and the public how to take the best iPhone photos (Saturdays through March 25, $75 per person), how to create vibrant floral designs, and how to make jewelry using handmade glass beads (floral design and jewelry classes both held Thursdays through March, $75 per person). Also, don’t miss the Winter Art Series, showcasing artists and galleries from the Cape and Greater Boston in the inn’s South Lounge through March 25. Guests can visit the spa to enjoy new treatments such as the Ultimate Radiance Body Scrub. Room rates start at $430 per night, but you don’t have to be a guest to join the classes. 508-945-0096, www.chathambarsinn.com .

Portland hosts the 3rd annual Carnaval ME Winter Festival, March 8-12, with ice carvings, kids’ arts and crafts (sponsored by L.L. Bean and the city's children's museum), and live music, comedy, and theater. Tim Greenway

Portland hosts a winter festival

Enjoy ice carvings, kids’ arts and crafts, and live music, comedy, and theater during the 3rd annual Carnaval ME Winter Festival, March 8-12. The event will be held in its new location at DiMillo’s on the Water in Portland’s Old Port. Look for the 400-person illuminated igloo (made of translucent fabric, not ice), which hosts daily showings of “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!” by Maddy’s Theatre and daily performances by the Maine Academy of Modern Music. Also enjoy food and drink pairings from award-winning chefs and brewers during Bites & Brews every afternoon, and nightly concerts by headliners The Mallett Brothers Band (with opener Firefly Penobscot Nation), Parmalee (with Joseph Gallant opening), Michael Ray (with Portland’s 12/OC opening), and Griffin William Sherry (after LOVE BY NUMB3RS). L.L. Bean and the Children’s Theatre and Museum of Maine have teamed up to offer face painting and arts and crafts stations where kids can create fairy wands and get photos taken with a snow fairy. Festival admission free for ages 10 and under, $30 ages 11 and older; Bites & Brews $50 per person, VIP with front-row viewing and access to heated bathroom and private bar $120 per person. www.carnavalme.com

Pittsburgh hotel offers communal space

Sit in the lobby of the Joinery Hotel in downtown Pittsburgh and you can listen to music on individual record players, read a book from the extensive lending library, or sip a cocktail from the new lobby bar. The architecture of the 185-room hotel, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, contains hints of its interesting history: The 99-year-old Gothic Revival-style building has the words “Salvation Army” carved into its original stone façade and an open two-story lobby that once served as the chapel (note the grand archway and former stage — now the library and listening area — and the staircase with wrought-iron railing that leads up to a balcony-turned-guest lounge). The hotel has a 10th-floor rooftop terrace with great city views, a contemporary art collection showcasing local talent, and a new restaurant called Christian James that serves international cuisine to guests and locals. Guestrooms are small, but the hotel’s location makes up for that. It’s an easy walk to Market Square (a pedestrian area with restaurants and markets — get a hot sandwich piled high with meat, melted cheese, fries, and coleslaw from legendary Primanti Bros. Restaurant), a seasonal outdoor ice rink, performing arts centers, and Duquesne University — and just three blocks from the closest Dunkin’ Donuts. It’s also just a 5-minute drive to Acrisure Stadium, Carnegie Science Center, and The Andy Warhol Museum. Or rent a bike from the hotel’s “gear garage” and pedal around town. Rates start at $119. www.joineryhotel.com

Whether you’re going for a walk near home or traveling around the world, consider carrying one of Sabre’s handheld personal alarms. The Personal Alarm Keychain (pictured here) fits in the palm of your hand or attaches to a purse or bag using the metal keychain. It has a built-in LED light that can help illuminate a door lock and 130-decibel alarm that can be heard up to 1,250 feet away. SABRE Security Equipment Corporation

Personal alarms for travel and daily life

Whether you’re going for a walk near home or traveling around the world, consider carrying one of Sabre’s handheld personal alarms. The Personal Alarm Keychain fits in the palm of your hand or attaches to a purse or bag using the metal keychain. It has a built-in LED light that can help illuminate a door lock, for instance, and that also flashes when the alarm is activated. To activate the alarm, simply pull on the keychain, causing a pin to partially slide out of the plastic housing and setting off a 130-decibel alarm that can be heard up to 1,250 feet away — great if you need to scare someone away or if you have an emergency and need someone’s attention. Push the pin back in place to shut off the alarm. Sabre also makes a waterproof and hands-free Runner Personal Alarm that you can slip into a neoprene sleeve and strap to your wrist or arm — or even to the shoulder straps of a backpack. Pull the ring on the alarm to set off an ear-piercing 130-decibel alert. Both devices are TSA carry-on compliant. $10.99 (runner’s alarm) to $14.99 (keychain alarm). www.sabrered.com

