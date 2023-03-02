Loco Taqueria aims to open in the Fenway by April; Dine Out Boston lauches deals at more than 100 restaurants citywide

The menu and drinks will be pretty much identical to the other location: interesting tacos, sizzling octopus, a raw bar, tequila flights, and a bourbon cocktail named for “American Psycho” villain Patrick Bateman.

“We want to open as soon as possible. We’d love to be ready as early as April. The goal is to be there for Opening Day,” Shaw says.

Coming soon : Southie party spot Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar (412 W. Broadway) will open a new location in the Fenway, says owner Mike Shaw. It will replace Plant Pub (61 Brookline Ave.), which still maintains a separate location in Kendall Square.

Advertisement

“We’ll try to re-create what we did in South Boston,” he says.

Alcove’s Tom Schlesinger-Guidelli plans to open Hook + Line in the Seaport (10 Fan Pier) later this year, with a seafood and raw bar menu, plus a marketplace focusing on fresh fish and convenient to-go items.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Closures: Cambridge’s much-loved Atwood’s Tavern (877 Cambridge Ave.) is closing on March 31. “We would like to wholeheartedly thank everyone who has been a part of our community over the past 16 years. Atwood’s wouldn’t be Atwood’s without all of you. So, if you get the chance, come by in the next month to say farewell,” they wrote on Facebook.

Openings: Time Out Market Boston (401 Park Drive) welcomes Table Caffé to its lineup, new from chef-owner Jen Royle (Table in the North End). Enjoy espresso bean, salted caramel, tiramisu, and pistachio gelato daily from 11:30 a.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. on weekends.

Spaghetti with cracklings and hot pepper at Scampo in the Liberty Hotel. Dina Rudick/Globe Staff/file

Events: Dine Out Boston launches on Sunday, March 12. Try prix-fixe lunch ($22 and up) and dinner ($36 and up) menus at more than 100 restaurants throughout the area: the South End’s Atlantico, the North End’s Antico Forno, downtown’s Boston Chops, Harvard Square’s Harvest, Scampo at the Liberty Hotel, and many more. It runs through Saturday, March 25. See the full lineup at www.dineoutboston.com.

Advertisement

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.