At Tonino, thoughtful Italian food for the neighborhood

The backstory: Co-owners and JP residents Claire Makley and chef Luke Fetbroth teamed up with neighborhood restaurateurs David Doyle and Mari Perez-Alers (Tres Gatos, Casa Verde) to open Tonino in the former Little Dipper space. Makley previously worked at O Ya, Hojoko, and the Koji Club, Fetbroth at places like Sarma, Giulia, and Moody’s. After time spent in New York, the two returned to JP to turn out house-made pasta and pan pizza at Tonino. The restaurant is named after Osteria da Tonino, which Makley and Fetbroth fell for on a trip to Naples.

Why: For the well-curated, crowd-pleasing menu of pizza, pasta, salads, and small plates. (The place is tiny, so reservations are a good idea.)

Advertisement

What to eat: Snack on focaccia-esque pizza bianca, dipping it in stracciatella (burrata innards) with ‘nduja sausage or ricotta with hot honey. Break from carbs with a spritely salad, maybe one of trevisano, pecorino, and pickled onions. Then it’s on to pasta: Try the snail-shaped lumache with mushrooms, roasted garlic, and crème fraiche. It’s all a buildup to the pies, whole or by the slice, made with dough that’s been fermented for several days. Though they come topped with mozzarella, pepperoni, or eggplant, the tomato pie is the place to start. Fetbroth grew up with this purist’s favorite, a tradition in Philadelphia. For dessert, there are renditions of classics like tiramisu, panna cotta, and flourless chocolate cake.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

What to drink: Cocktails highlight vermouth and amaro, with selections like the Vermouth Crush (vermouth with soda, olives, and a twist) and the House Spritz (Cappelletti, yuzu sake, prosecco, and soda water). Wine is Italian, beer is not, and there is also sake, courtesy of Makley, who says it’s a food-friendly beverage no matter the style of cuisine. “I will forever have a deep, burning love of sake, and I will not let that go, even though you’re coming to an Italian restaurant,” she says.

Advertisement

The takeaway: Tonino is the kind of haunt everyone wants in their own neighborhood, a tiny, cozy spot with a tiny, cozy menu that will make both picky and adventurous diners happy.

669a Centre St., Jamaica Plain, 617-524-9217, www.toninojp.com

The tomato pie served at Tonino. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @devrafirst.