A weekend of love and pampering in Jackson, N.H.

If you’re lucky, it’ll be softly snowing big, fat flakes, when you get to the storybook village of Jackson, N.H. Honeymoon Bridge, an 1876 covered bridge spanning the Ellis River, will creak as you drive across it. Think of it as a portal back to simpler (we’ll say romantic) times. The tiny village is set in a valley, surrounded by the White Mountain National Forest and the Presidential Mountain range. There’s a snow-covered village green, a white church steeple, historic schoolhouse, and a handful of shops and country inns. It is an ideal setting for an indulging winter weekend of pampering and romance.

Advertisement

The luxe, adults-only Inn at Thorn Hill & Spa is consistently ranked as one of the most romantic inns in the country. In 2022, the World Travel Awards named it New Hampshire’s Leading Boutique Hotel.

The setting is sublime: perched on a hill with expansive mountain views. There are 16 guest rooms with whirlpool tubs, steam showers, and gas fireplaces, decked out in traditional furnishings (think: big wood dressers, wing chairs, poster beds, and wall coverings.) Consider splurging on one of the suites, but be forewarned, you may be enticed to spend the entire weekend on property. It pretty much has what you need: a bar, a gourmet restaurant, a library with a fireplace, board games and books, a private wine room, and a spa (winter room rates start at $250).

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

The pampering begins at check-in when you’re offered a complimentary glass of bubbly. Other niceties include the small box of complimentary chocolates and a nighttime tea service delivered to your room. How sweet to receive a tray with a thermos of hot water, tea bags and mugs, and homemade cookies to enjoy after your whirlpool soak!

The luxe, adults-only Inn at Thorn Hill & Spa in Jackson, N.H., is consistently ranked as one of the most romantic inns in the country. Pamela Wright

After checking in, head down for dinner at Forty at Thorn Hill. The restaurant is well-known in the valley, a special-occasion-style place with white-linen-topped tables and soft lighting. The menu is ambitious, classic fare with modern flourishes. Start with appetizers like the signature seafood chowder, roasted apples, and butternut squash bruschetta, or duck and scallion pancakes. Or, go with the charcuterie board, a standout with a wide variety of cured meats, cheeses, fruit, nuts, and sauces. We tried one of the daily specials: perfectly cooked, moist cod loin on a bed of squid ink noodles, with hints of Asian spices. Other entrees include the popular jagershnitzel with house made spaetzle, venison medallions in a sweet and sour cherry jus, or the carnivore-loving veal porterhouse. Desserts, like maple bourbon bread pudding and chocolate lava cake, are made in house. (Don’t forget that tea and cookies are coming!)

Advertisement

The charcuterie board served at Forty at Thorn Hill is a standout with a wide variety of cured meats, cheeses, fruit, nuts and sauces. Pamela Wright

Rise and shine

Lobster Benedict, anyone? Why not! Because you’ll have plenty of ways to wear off the calories. Attitash, Wildcat, and Bretton Woods ski areas are all nearby, but we’d choose Black Mountain, an independently owned local ski area, with a surprising variety of terrain. There are 45 trails spread across 143 acres, including some steep chutes and glades.

Cross-country skiers will find one of the finest Nordic centers in the country at Jackson XC, with 100 kilometers of trails, a top-notch ski school, and equipment rentals. Trails weave through forests, open fields and across streams; they also connect with Appalachian Mountain Club trails in Pinkham Notch and White Mountain National Forest backcountry trails.

Advertisement

The outdoor fun continues at Nestlenook Farm spread across 65 acres, with 3 miles of snowshoeing trails, and ice skating on the private lake. It’s a fairytale setting with open fields dotted with sculptures, a gazebo, and a bridge across the 3-acre lake. It’s especially beguiling at night when bonfires flare throughout the property. Bundle up for a horse-drawn sleigh ride along a lantern-lit trail through the woods.

Cross-country trails in Jackson, N.H., weave through forests, open fields, and along picturesque streams. Pamela Wright

Can’t survive on love alone

You need food. Stop by J-Town Deli Country Store for fresh, made-to-go sandwiches and salads. It’s a cute, home-y place, with groceries, souvenirs, hand-knitted hats and mittens, and used items for sale. It’s open for breakfast, too.

The lively Red Fox Bar & Grille is a popular place for lunch (weekends only) or dinner, with a big menu of soups (try the baked French onion), salads, sandwiches (the short rib grilled cheese is a good winter choice), and entrees like BBQ meatloaf, steak tips, and New England pot roast. We like the woodfired pizzas best.

For something a little more upscale and imaginative, consider award-winning chef Jeff Fournier’s Thompson House Eatery. Fournier owned the acclaimed Waban Kitchen and 51 Lincoln restaurants in Newton before moving to Jackson and opening T.H.E., set in a historic farmhouse. The menu changes seasonally with a focus on fresh, local ingredients. A recent winter menu featured pan-roasted Szechuan broccolini, sauteed cod with carrots three ways, and the chef’s soul-warming, deeply flavored fusilli Bolognese.

Advertisement

Swaddled and coddled

Nothing says “pampering” more than a visit to a spa. The Aveda Day Spa at the Christmas Farm Inn has six treatment rooms, a relaxation lounge, and a variety of services, including massages, facials, salt scrubs, and body polishes. The Mountain Air Body Wrap is a favorite, which includes a clay body wrap followed by a lathering of rich shea butter. Or book one of their signature massages, with add-on time for your feet, hands, and scalp.

Save the last dance for me

Jackson may be small and sleepy but there is some nightlife to be had. The Wildcat Inn and Tavern on Main Street, a casual, rustic spot decorated with old photos and sports gear, is known for its friendly staff and upbeat vibe. There’s live music on weekends, and the food is good, too. Try the Irish nachos made with potato chips, the porchetta sandwich, or the braised short ribs.

For some friendly, rollicking fun head up the road to the Shovel Handle Pub at the foot of Black Mountain. It’s located in an 1842 restored barn, with wood and stone walls and massive beams draped in twinkling lights. There’s live entertainment several nights of the week throughout winter. There’s also a full menu of tavern fare; the chicken wings get rave reviews, along with the blueberry and maple BBQ ribs, braised lamb shank, and lobster mac & cheese.

Back at the room, your tea and cookies are waiting.

Advertisement

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com