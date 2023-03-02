What you need to pack in the ultimate carry-on bag

A well-packed carry-on bag transforms life in the air, erasing common nuisances while creating little moments of joy. As a frequent flier for my work as a travel writer, I’ve been honing my kit for years. I chose these road-tested essentials for their reliability, durability, and quality. On top of the following recommendations, don’t forget to pack a long sleeve shirt or fleece, as well as extra medications, contact lenses, and glasses, if you need them.

The ideal carry-on stays with you throughout the flight, so you never get up to get anything out of it. Weighing just over 2 pounds, this hardy, stylish backpack — measuring 18 inches high, 12 inches wide, and just under 9 inches deep — fits under most seats, though it may need to be squeezed and scrunched in some instances. There are compartments for everything: a top pocket well suited for storing headphones and charging cables; a main compartment for a fleece, neck pillow, snacks, and softcover; a padded pocket to hold a 17.3-inch laptop; RFID shielded side and front pockets for your wallet, travel documents, pens, and gum; and a slip pocket on the side for a water bottle. Think of it as the Swiss Army knife of backpacks — endlessly useful and beautifully practical. $259

Yeti Rambler Water Bottle

Fill up this durable 26-ounce, BPA-free insulated bottle with water after you pass through airport security. The leak-resistant Straw Cap helps ensure you won’t spill on yourself if you’re hydrating midflight and the plane hits some unexpected turbulence. Want to use it for hot beverages or soups? Swap in the HotShot Cap (available separately). $40

Simply Gum Coffee Gum

Ditch the Hubba Bubba. Instead, blow bubbles with this uplifting alternative made with natural chicle gum. Laced with lemongrass, turmeric, and cayenne pepper, the herbaceous, citrus-ish gum will help equalize the pressure while flying, preventing ear clogging and pain, while simultaneously freshening your breath and giving you a zing of energy. $16

Cretors Caramel Popcorn

After planning, packing, getting to the airport, and standing in multiple lines, you deserve a sweet treat once you’re airborne. I’m a big fan of Cretors small batch popcorn, its puffy kernels enrobed with rich caramel. If you don’t have room for the whole bag, portion out some in a reusable silicone Stasher container. $2

Maldon Sea Salt

Whether it’s a sandwich you picked up at a terminal kiosk or an in-flight meal, it’s probably going to be under-seasoned. Bring a small tin of Maldon sea salt, so you can sprinkle on the crackly, crunchy flakes, making on-the-go meals surprisingly enjoyable. If you’re a fan of spice, also pack crushed red pepper flakes and your favorite hot sauce. $8.70

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

These lightweight, highly adjustable earbuds custom cancel noise based on the shape of your ear canal. Slip them in and the chatty couple in the row behind you, crying baby, and dull roar of the plane will vanish. When the flight attendant comes around, transition into Aware Mode, allowing you to hear enough to carry on a conversation. $249

Anker Powerhouse 90 Portable Charger

Running out of power can devastate a trip. Charge four devices simultaneously with this durable portable charger featuring two USB ports, a 45W USB-C port, and a 100W AC outlet. It packs enough power to recharge an iPhone up to five times and fully charge a 2020 MacBook Air one-and-a-half times, so you can get your work done, watch a few movies, post some travel selfies, research where you’re going to eat when you land, and book a car to take you there. $200

Cabeu Evolution S3 Neck Pillow

Getting some shut eye on the flight is great for recharging, so you’re ready to rock your destination, but can leave you with neck cricks and drool stains that put a dent in plans. This compactable neck pillow designed to slip over your seat for additional stability helps keep your head up without straining any muscles. $40

Muji Ballpoint Pen

The moment the flight attendants come around with Customs forms is when most people realize they forgot to pack a pen. That’s your time to shine by having a few of these sleek, chic Japanese-made ballpoints on hand to lend out. They write smoothly and steadily, whether filling out forms, writing in your diary, or jotting a few post-vacation postcards. $1.90

‘The Socrates Express’ by Eric Weiner

A long flight or an unexpected delay are easier to bear with a good paperback. I love passing the time exploring the idea of travel on a deeper level. This recent fave follows “Geography of Bliss” author Eric Weiner circling the globe unearthing life lessons from G.O.A.T. deep thinkers — Confucius, Gandhi, Thoreau — while arriving at a few profound revelations of his own. $16.74

Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes

Throw a few of these single-packed, fragrance-free antibacterial hand wipes into your bag to clean your hands before and after meals, and to refresh your face after a long day of travel. $2.79 for a single pack.