My brother can’t stop joking around. How do I get him to have a serious conversation?

My out-of-town brother and I speak by phone at least once a week. Unfortunately, he is a compulsive joke teller and can’t stop once he starts, even when I ask him to. It may be a way to blow off steam from his stressful work, or a way of avoiding saying anything meaningful as he may find seriously talking to me to be emotionally threatening. I love him unconditionally and I know he feels the same. Nevertheless, I find the unceasing canned jokes thoroughly obnoxious. Short of hanging up on him, which I don’t want to do, is there some other way that I can solve this problem?

E-mail him about it, or use some other written communication. You and I both know how it would play out if you tried to talk to him in the moment. You may well be right about what kind of defense mechanisms are driving his behavior, but keep that kind of speculation out of your message to him, and don’t push him to reflect on his compulsive comedy. That kind of analysis will only make him feel scrutinized and defensive. Just focus on the specific behavior and how it’s been exhausting and frustrating you and your efforts to be a good brother to him, and can he please stop. Go soft, go humble, lean on your brotherly connection.

And then start enforcing the boundary. Don’t laugh at the jokes, don’t respond. Steer the conversation back on track without comment, or let him know that this is the kind of behavior you have a problem with. If he keeps it up — well, you’re sorry, you need to get off the phone now. You may have to exit a few conversations this way before he gets the message. Make his choices clear: He can either have actual conversations with you, which may involve mutual joshing around but does not involve canned-joke monologuing, or he can have superficial, perfunctory check-ins.

When holding a door for strangers, I position myself so that the person passes my back — even though I am masked. I usually say something like “Forgive my back. I am just trying to be safe.” Is my apology still necessary, or do people automatically understand that I am being safe, not rude?

G.C. / West Bridgewater

I think people are more likely to judge you as mildly eccentric than as rude, whether you apologize or not. To be masked, and turning one’s back on others — but still apparently indoors in public buildings — seems to be making some rather fine distinctions in risk management. Then again, I’m not an epidemiologist or virus expert. Most of us aren’t, but we’ve been DIYing it for about three years. Don’t spend more mental energy second-guessing people’s reactions; a bit of eccentricity doesn’t ruin a person’s day. Do your little safety dance like no one’s watching!

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.