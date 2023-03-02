$33 million Mega Million ticket sold in Mass. claimed by trust, lottery officials say

The winner of a $33 million Mega Millions ticket that was sold January in Belchertown came forward through a trust Wednesday, officials said.
Skylark Group Trust, represented by trustee David M. Lipshutz, chose a lump-sum, cash prize of $17,441,861 before taxes, according to a statement from the state Lottery Commission. Lipshutz claimed the prize for the winner at the Massachusetts Lottery headquarters in Dorchester where he posed with the check, officials said.
The ticket won in the Jan. 24 drawing and was purchased at a Stop & Shop store in Belchertown, officials said. Stop & Shop will receive a $50,000 payout for the sale, the statement said.
The windfall recipient’s prize increased as officials continued to make calculations, officials said.
“The advertised jackpot for this drawing was an estimated $31 million, which grew to $33 million after actual sales from all participating lotteries were calculated,” the statement said.
The ticket was a Quick Pic, with the winning numbers of 33-41-47-50-62, Mega Ball 20, randomly selected by machines, officials said.
A $31 million jackpot prize sold in Woburn from the Jan. 31 drawing remains unclaimed, the statement said. It’s the second time in Mega Millions history that one lottery has had two jackpot winners over three drawings, according to the state Lottery Commission.
“These are the fourth and fifth Mega Millions jackpots won in Massachusetts since 2002, when the game expanded and its name was changed from The Big Game to Mega Millions,” the statement said.
