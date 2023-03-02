$33 million Mega Million ticket sold in Mass. claimed by trust, lottery officials say

The winner of a $33 million Mega Millions ticket that was sold January in Belchertown came forward through a trust Wednesday, officials said.

Skylark Group Trust, represented by trustee David M. Lipshutz, chose a lump-sum, cash prize of $17,441,861 before taxes, according to a statement from the state Lottery Commission. Lipshutz claimed the prize for the winner at the Massachusetts Lottery headquarters in Dorchester where he posed with the check, officials said.

The ticket won in the Jan. 24 drawing and was purchased at a Stop & Shop store in Belchertown, officials said. Stop & Shop will receive a $50,000 payout for the sale, the statement said.