After being targeted by white supremacists, a N.H. business owner criticized police. The chief held it against her.

“The first couple came in and I saw someone named Rudolph Hess and I was like, this isn’t just someone harassing. This is hate,” Kovacs told CBS News at the time.

Kovacs, who is of Jewish and South Asian heritage, reported them to the police.

Shortly after Miriam Kovacs condemned a white supremacist group on social media in July 2022, her restaurant in Franklin, N.H., was bombarded with fake online reviews. Some of the one-star reviews for The Broken Spoon made antisemitic references to the Holocaust. One showed a railroad to a concentration camp.

Franklin police took an initial report, and the mayor and city council held a public listening session, published a statement, and convened a committee, which Kovacs joined, to address hate and intolerance. But, Kovacs said, police failed to treat her case with the seriousness it warranted, and the city’s response has focused more on rhetoric than action.

Since then, the police chief has responded to Kovacs’ criticism by publicly rebuking her on Facebook and subjecting her romantic partner, a Franklin police officer, to an internal investigation because of their relationship. Members of the police union complained of the chief’s retaliatory tendencies and voted no confidence in his leadership. City officials, meanwhile, have voiced support for the chief.

A case that lingers, unresolved

Kovacs has been vocal in criticizing police over their handling of her case, which is still unresolved. She mentioned her dissatisfaction during a Feb. 9 hate crimes forum organized by U.S. Attorney Jane Young and New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella. Kovacs was invited as a panelist for the event.

“Community leaders know the right things to say, but the action isn’t always followed up,” Kovacs said during the forum, according to an NHPR report.

Franklin Police Chief David Goldstein took exception to her remarks. He responded Feb. 16 with a 379-word statement posted to the Franklin Police Department’s Facebook page in which he named Kovacs and accused her of wrongly implying that the city took no action in response to her complaint.

“I welcome honest discourse, even if it runs counter to my own. But facts are important and should not be ignored because they may be a counterpoint to an expressed opinion,” he wrote. “Further, I, as Police Chief in Franklin, did not even know about the forum, let alone be invited to participate in same even while we suffer prejudice-laced incidents.”

Goldstein’s post received more than 400 comments, most of them questioning the appropriateness of his decision to rebuke an individual by name. Some noted that the U.S. Attorney hosted the forum, not Kovacs. Others pointed out that while he named the victim of the hateful incident he seemed to shield the people who attacked her and her business. Others asked how speaking out against white supremacy ran “counter” to his own ideals. Many called on the police chief to resign.

Two days later, Kovacs responded with a public statement calling the police chief’s pushback a form of “retaliation” that “has led to dramatic escalation and further targeting and endangerment.” She included screenshots of emails and social media posts that white nationalists wrote to and about her and her business. She also requested donations to help her secure representation for a civil rights matter.

Kovacs told the Globe that she believes Goldstein is scapegoating her.

“What’s odd is that it feels like the city and the police have started targeting me as a result of having been targeted by white nationalists over the summer, which is bizarre,” she said.

“Who am I supposed to call for help if something happens to me?” she added. “That’s like a very, very real concern. You’ve put an even larger target on my business. You’ve badmouthed me to the community and painted me in a negative light. And there’s people that want to harm me solely because I support the queer community and because I’m Jewish. You led them to my front door.”

By the time he publicly rebuked Kovacs for her criticism of his department, the police chief had already taken internal disciplinary action against an officer who had grown close to her. In late December, Goldstein issued a formal warning letter to officer Mark Faro for dating Kovacs.

In the warning letter and supporting documents, which were obtained by the Globe, Goldstein concluded that Faro’s close ties to Kovacs constituted a violation of the department’s policy on personal relationships between police personnel and certain members of the public, including “known or suspected felons, drug dealers, or other persons whose reputation in the community is such that association with them might cast doubt on the credibility or reputation of the employee or the department.”

The letter didn’t accuse Kovacs of any illegal activity. Rather, it took issue with her speech.

“It has become quite clear,” Goldstein wrote, “that Ms. Kovacs promotes anti-Franklin Police Department and anti-law enforcement attitudes and behaviors. These are well documented in social media, in writing, and in speech which, while constitutionally protected, convey a public and more-than-negative opinion of the Franklin Police Department and all its members.”

Goldstein wrote that Faro’s relationship with Kovacs undermines efforts to maintain the department’s “positive public image.” He strongly implied that Faro would have to choose between his job and his ties to Kovacs.

“I realize that your relationship with Ms. Kovacs presents you with a conundrum,” Goldstein wrote. “However, the challenges presented by your affiliation with Ms. Kovacs are unacceptable as it/they exist and the solution is completely up to you.”

Chief David Goldstein of the Franklin Police Department in Franklin, N.H. Handout/Franklin Police Department

Faro told the Globe that he left the Franklin Police Department in February for a new job in another community. He and Kovacs each said they are still together.

Calling for accountability, or anti-police?

Goldstein based his letter on an internal investigation by Lieutenant Ralph C. Hale Jr., who found that Kovacs had expressed “anti-police messages” in person and online. Faro’s continued association with Kovacs caused his colleagues to question his “dedication and loyalty to his chosen profession,” Hale wrote.

But Faro said Franklin police leaders are misconstruing Kovacs’ criticism.

“Her speech is about accountability,” he said.

Kovacs said her speech as an individual should not be used against her partner. Besides, it’s wrong to characterize her criticism as anti-police, she said.

“I haven’t done anything that’s anti-law enforcement, and I’m not anti-law enforcement,” she said.

The investigation cited a few times when Faro was with Kovacs while she directed criticism at police personnel. In one incident, while riding in Faro’s car, Kovacs made a vulgar gesture to the officer who had documented her original complaint about the online harassment. Kovacs told the Globe the gesture was warranted because the officer had mishandled her case and misrepresented her communications about it.

Hale’s report also stated that Kovacs had asked an officer two years earlier whether he “shot any Black people today.” Kovacs told the Globe that she never made that comment, which she described as insensitive, but she had an employee who would banter with officers in that way. On a day when that employee wasn’t working, Kovacs recalled possibly telling an officer that it must be nice to go a day without being accused of murder.

Hale’s report noted that Faro appears in a photograph with Kovacs while she wears a T-shirt that says, “antifa adjacent.” Hale wrote that antifa tends to hold “anti-authoritarian, anti-capitalist, and anti-state views.” He cited Wikipedia as his source.

Kovacs said it’s telling that Franklin police noted her “antifa adjacent” shirt in a report that purports to establish her as an avowed foe of law enforcement.

“If they believe that being anti-fascist is being anti-police, then I think we’re proving my point that people need a lot more educating and training,” she said.

Furthermore, Kovacs said the message on her shirt — which she sells in her online store alongside others that read “Feed the People” and “Real patriots eat local” — is a direct reference to last summer’s online harassment campaign against her business, when someone listed the Broken Spoon among three “Antifa-adjacent” businesses in New Hampshire and called for people to target them with negative reviews. Kovacs said she and her friends found the phrase oddly humorous, so they put it on a shirt.

Kovacs shared a screenshot of the original post with the Globe and said she had earlier shared it with Franklin police.

“Had they actually looked at my case, they would have recognized those words, ‘antifa adjacent,’” she said.

Faro said he, too, has been confused by Franklin police taking issue with his partner’s T-shirt in the investigatory report against him, especially since the garment’s message is a reaction to white nationalists, not police.

Complaints of retaliation, a vote of no confidence

Faro said he left the department because of how Goldstein’s leadership team has treated a select group of disfavored employees who speak up when they spot problems.

“Any time somebody filed a grievance, there was some sort of retaliation,” he said.

Faro, who worked more than four years for the department, said certain leaders seemed to dislike him from the start. Then the work environment worsened, he said, after Kovacs reported the harassment campaign last summer. Colleagues made backhanded comments to him about her and her business, and getting approval for time-off requests became harder, he said. Faro also took issue with how leadership handled a team debrief after he and other officers witnessed an individual complete suicide in September.

Franklin police officer Jake Drouin said the department’s investigation into Faro’s relationship with Kovacs is just one example of the retaliatory action current leaders have taken against officers.

“Members have faced frivolous disciplinary action, poor evaluations, denied training opportunities, unassigned from specialized units, threats of internal investigations, and ostracism,” Drouin told the Globe in an email.

Drouin said he himself is on paid administrative leave, pending an internal investigation for alleged policy violations. He declined to speak about the specifics of the investigation, but he said he was placed on leave the night before a Dec. 17 union meeting he was organizing.

“It was common knowledge leading up to the meeting the union was to hold a vote of no-confidence,” he said.

The union held a vote then released a statement of “no confidence” in Franklin police leadership, naming Goldstein, Hale, Lieutenant Daniel Poirier, and city manager Judy Milner. The document, which Drouin signed as president of the Franklin Police Patrolman’s Association, accuses Goldstein of creating “an atmosphere of hostility, retaliation, and intimidating behavior.”

Goldstein did not respond to requests for comment. Milner issued a statement expressing the city’s confidence in Goldstein’s leadership.

“Further,” Milner said, “the City is disappointed that the union did not choose a more appropriate forum, such as the upcoming negotiations, in which to raise their concerns.”

Milner didn’t respond to questions about Goldstein’s warning letter to Faro.

Mayor Jo Brown said she and the city council support Milner, Goldstein, and the police leadership team. The five union members who sided with the “no confidence” vote against Goldstein represent less than one-third of the department’s union-eligible employees, she said.

“Unfortunately, an open personnel investigation limits our ability to further comment at this time other than to say Chief Goldstein has proven that he holds the employees of the Franklin Police Department to a high standard which has led to fair and equitable treatment of the citizens he serves,” Brown said.

Brown declined to answer follow-up questions about the warning letter Goldstein sent to Faro, citing pending personnel matters.

“Our hope is to have some conclusive action soon that will show the rest of the story on all your questions above,” she said. “Until that time there is not much more I can say. As my statement above indicates the City is fully behind Chief Goldstein.”

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @reporterporter.