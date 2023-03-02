Best things to do in Rhode Island this week: March 3-10

March is coming in like a lion: roaring good times. Rhody, we’ve got our first St. Paddy’s parade, Celtic tunes, hip-hop dancing, Bill Harley, stand-up comedy, chili cook-offs and vintage markets. Oh, and it’s Rhode Island Craft Beer Week. We roll.

DOUBLE THE FUN

Hip hop fans, you’re not seeing double. Identical twins Billy and Bobby McClain combine powers to become The Wondertwins and they’re bringing their moves to the Ballroom at Providence G, presented by FirstWorks, March 3.

Growing up in Boston in the 1970s, the twins joined a professional street-dance crew at 10 and never looked back.

“We’re trying to show that hip-hop dancing and hip-hop music belongs in the same category as the great pop songs and the great jazz traditions,” Billy McClain told the Globe in 2016. 7:30 p.m. with DJ to follow. 18+. $25 advance, $30 door. 100 Dorrance St., Providence. Details here.

RHODE ISLAND CRAFT BEER WEEK

It’s the first week of March, and we’re doing it again: Rhode Island Craft Beer Week, baby. Nine days of fun, March 3-12 with brews and events scattered around the state. Visit as many breweries as you can to win prizes, including tickets to more Rhody beer fests. Full details on that, and all events here.

The smallest state has seen “tremendous growth” in craft breweries over the last decade and this is a week “to celebrate where we are in the Rhode Island craft beer scene,” Matthew Gray, a member of the Guild’s board of directors and owner of Ragged Island Brewing, told me last year.

There are 3,000 words worth of fun (I counted) but to name some:

It’s Blind Beer Tasting at Taproot Brewing Co. Identify four beers in their mystery flight for a prize. March 3-12.

Apponaug Brewing Company offers $8 flights all week.

Easy Bay hosts an “East Bay Beer Crawl.” With a designated driver, hit up The Guild (Warren), Pivotal (Bristol), Six Pack (Bristol), Twelve Guns (Bristol), & Vigilant (Bristol) to win a prize.

Head to Wally’s for Wally’s Weiners + Narragansett Beer. Name a more iconic duo, I’ll wait.

Paint a planter at Tilted Barn in a ticketed event March 3.

Some like it hot: It’s a chili cook-off at Linesider Brewing March 4.

Get your green thumb on with Bonsai Bar x Smug Brewing March 4. Plus cookies. $75. Info. here.

Rejects Beer Co. hosts “Snouts and Stouts” — bring your furry BFF March 4 for tacos, music, a “dog talent contest” (interesting) and photos. Details here.

It’s ping pong and brews at Rejects March 6 at 6:30 p.m.

Want to name a ‘Gannsett brew? The winning team on Trivia Night March 6 will be granted the right to name a taproom beer for as long as it lasts.

Foolproof Brewing hosts a Game Night March 7— play any in-house games, or bring your own.

Beer + coloring? I love it. Apponaug Brewing hosts a beer-themed coloring night March 8. Preorder tickets for $12.

Beer + cheese? Yes, please. Linesider Brewing hosts Edgewood Cheese Shop March 8. Tickets $35.

Beer + mini golf? Why not! Sign up for a tee time to play nine holes at Taproot Brewing March 9. $15.

ST. PADDY’S DAY PARADE

Rhody marches forth March fourth with the 41st Pawtucket Saint Patrick’s Parade. It steps off at noon at the corner of Division Street and South Bend, ending at City Hall. The shamrock is ready, and the post-parade party is at the Armory on Exchange Street from 1-5 p.m., with food, drink, vendors and live Irish music from the Corclin Brothers of Dongle Bay. Slainte! Party admission $3. Parade details here.

STAND-UP IN ADAMSVILLE

This is the first I’ve ever heard of stand-up in Little Compton, so I have to mention it. As of this writing, there are still tickets left for Joseph Vecsey’s 10 p.m. show in LC’s village of Adamsville March 4; the 8 p.m. show is sold out.

The actor/comedian — he recently acted/ co-produced in “Hustle” starring Adam Sandler on Netflix, and has worked on various Happy Madison productions in some capacity, including Netflix’s “Home Team,” “Hubie Halloween,” The Wrong Missy,” “Murder Mystery” — and friends of LC movie-makers The Kinnane Brothers, has also opened and toured with Sandler, David Spade, Norm Macdonald, Nick Swardson, Rob Schneider and others.

The Kinnanes are Kevin James’s go-to crew. Aside from bringing him out for BBQ recently, two Kinnanes directed him in Netflix hit “Home Team.” Read my interview with them here. 21+, shows at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tickets $17.85. 26 Main St., Little Compton. Details here.

BILL HARLEY FOR GROWN-UPS

One sure way to know a native Rhode Islander under age 50: Do they know all the words to “Black Socks”?

If you attended elementary school in Rhode Island in the last 40 years, you know Bill Harley. Aside from a Scholastic Book Fair, a Bill Harley day was the best day of school. The Rhody legend plays an afternoon show for adults March 4 at 3 p.m. at the Blackstone River Theater. Expect songs off his adult album, ”Walking Each Other Home,” plus storytelling.

“I still hear regularly from kids and parents who say: your recordings and your performances have been a soundtrack for our lives together,” Harley told me this week. “I’d somehow given them a common language to talk about what they’re going through.” Read my full interview with Harley here. $15 advance; $18 door. 549 Broad St., Cumberland. Details here.

THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT

It’s a Gen Z power duo at PVD’s Alchemy March 4. Quinn Sullivan’s guitar + Veronica Lewis’s keys = fire blues. Sullivan, 23, first performed in public at age 7, when Buddy Guy pulled him up on stage in his hometown of New Bedford. The guitar virtuoso became Guy’s protege, and their relationship was the subject of Jim Farrell’s 2019 film, “The Torch.”

Now, he’s playing a gig with Lewis, a piano prodigy who can tickle the ivories like Jerry Lee Lewis. The New Hampshire native released her debut album “You Ain’t Unlucky” (2021) at 18, and earned two Blues Music Nominations in 2022 for Best Emerging Artist Album & Pinetop Piano Player of the Year. These two prove the blues are alive and thriving. 171 Chestnut St. $18. Details here, here and here. Read my 2022 interview with Sullivan here.

SHOP VINTAGE

Treasure-hunters, on your marks: You never know what you’ll find when Little City Thrifty Vintage Market rolls into town. The vintage invasion fills 15,000 square feet of Water Fire Arts Center with some 80+ vendors, and there are still time-slots available on March 4 and 5. Think vintage clothing, books, records, art, barware, and pottery — plus non-vintage food and drinks. Admission from $8. 475 Valley St., Providence. Details here.

MARCH MADNESS

March Madness, baby. The madness starts March 14, but you catch PC vs. Seton Hall at the AMP March 4 at noon. 1 LaSalle Square, Providence. Ticket info is TBA, but stay tuned here.

GUY DAVIS

Blues fans, don’t miss Guy Davis at Blackstone River Theatre March 5 at 7 p.m. The son of civil rights activist/actors/Kennedy Center Honor winners Ruby Dee and Ossie Davis, he’s a talented blues/Americana musician in his own right with two Grammy nods. He also acts: he was in the off-Broadway production of “Robert Johnson; Trick The Devil” and on Broadway in the Zora Neale Hurston and Langston Hughes play, “Mulebone,” according to his bio. $18 advance, $22 door. 549 Broad St., Cumberland. Details here. Get a sense of what to expect here.

COOKIES & COCKTAILS

The collab we didn’t know we needed: Girl Scout cookies and cocktails. (OK, maybe we knew we needed it.) Head to Warwick’s Crowne Plaza Ballroom March 9 for Cookies & Cocktails: which also includes hors d’oeuvres, silent and live auctions, and live music. Chefs from Rhody restaurants — including Hemenway’s, Boat House, and Ellie’s — will create special desserts using Girl Scout Cookies. This feels like a food reality show in the making. (Netflix, get on this.) $75. 5:30-8:30 p.m. 801 Greenwich Ave. Details here and here.

ROOMFUL OF BLUES

You’re invited to the bash. Rhody’s favorite party band, Roomful of Blues, plays the Greenwich Odeum March 10. Co-founded by Woonsocket-born blues legend Duke Robillard in 1967, the New England favorites have a special house blend of swing, rock ‘n’ roll, blues and soul. With various lineups, they’ve earned five Grammy nods among other awards. Bring your dancing shoes. March 10, show 8 p.m., doors 7 p.m. $35. 59 Main St., East Greenwich. Details here.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.