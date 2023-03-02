Boston man sought as authorities investigate ‘suspicious’ death of 79-year-old Malden man

A Boston man is being sought by authorities as they investigate the suspicious death of a 79-year-old Malden man whose body was found in his apartment last week.

The deceased was identified as Ronald Gilbert who lived in a second-floor unit on Kennedy Drive in Malden, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office said in a statement Thursday. His body was found last Wednesday and “it was apparent that Mr. Gilbert had been deceased for some time,’’ Ryan’s office said.

The state medical examiner’s office is continuing to search for the manner and means of Gilbert’s death, but pathologists have currently considered his death to be “suspicious,’' prosecutors said.