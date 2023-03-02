A clothing swap, full moon observance, and last call for cookies

Test your golfing skills in a mini golf event at the Belmont Public Library March 10 from 6 to 9 p.m. Adults aged 21 and over can team up and play 18 different holes spread across the library. Tickets cost $15 and include a scorecard, two beer tickets, and free light snacks. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at eventbrite.com .

The Eleventh House Vintage is hosting a slow fashion day March 11 to support secondhand clothing. Head over to 58 Pulaski St. in Peabody to take part in a clothing swap, make some embroidery, buy vintage accessories, and more. Everyone is encouraged to bring five to 10 pieces of clothing, shoes, or accessories in wearable condition. The swap will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. General admission is free. For more information, go to eventbrite.com .

Advertisement

Attend Salem’s Full Moon Ritual when the last full moon of winter makes its debut the eve of March 6. The ritual will begin at 6 p.m. at the Maison Vampyre house, located at 1 Derby Square. This month’s moon, called the Worm Moon, “is the perfect time to reflect on what the darker months have shown us, and what we are taking away from this quiet time of solitude,” organizers from the Masion Vampyre wrote. Tickets are $20 for non-members of Dark Mirror, Maison Vampyre’s magic and meditation studio. Read more event details at eventbrite.com.

Calling all cookie lovers — the Girl Scout Cookie Season is about to end! The Girl Scouts of Eastern Mass. will finish selling cookies on March 10. This includes Girl Scouts in Waltham, Brockton, Lowell, Newburyport, and more. If you can’t find any cookie booths near you, Girl Scout troops are also selling their cookies online that can be directly shipped to you. To find a closest pop-up booth or order online, go to gsema.org.

Advertisement

The deadline to donate warm winter items to Westwood’s School on Wheels Massachusetts clothing drive is March 12. Organizers are seeking donations of new and unused cozy blankets, warm socks, hats, gloves, hand sanitizer, and any additional winter gear to benefit children experiencing homelessness. Items can be dropped off at a donation bin outside the Five Below in University Station, located at 275 University Ave. The Five Below is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, go to shopuniversitystation.com.

Sonel Cutler can be reached at sonel.cutler@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cutler_sonel. Ashley Soebroto can be reached at ashley.soebroto@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ashsoebroto.