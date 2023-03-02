FBI to hold briefing Thursday on healthcare fraud probe

The FBI announced it will hold a briefing Thursday on a “significant healthcare fraud” probe involving an addiction treatment company with locations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

“BREAKING: #FBI Boston, @OIGatHHS & @USAO_RI will hold an 11:30 a.m. news conference to announce a significant healthcare fraud investigation into an addiction treatment chain operating in RI & MA and the activation of an opioid rapid response program to assist impacted patients,” the FBI tweeted.