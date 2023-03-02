fb-pixel Skip to main content

FBI to hold briefing Thursday on healthcare fraud probe

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated March 2, 2023, 1 hour ago

The FBI announced it will hold a briefing Thursday on a “significant healthcare fraud” probe involving an addiction treatment company with locations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

“BREAKING: #FBI Boston, @OIGatHHS & @USAO_RI will hold an 11:30 a.m. news conference to announce a significant healthcare fraud investigation into an addiction treatment chain operating in RI & MA and the activation of an opioid rapid response program to assist impacted patients,” the FBI tweeted.

Further information wasn’t immediately available.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.

Boston Globe video