Former New England Patriot Willie McGinest charged with two felonies after alleged assault in California

McGinest, 51, now faces two felony charges: assault with a deadly weapon and assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury, according to Los Angeles Superior Court records.

McGinest was suspended from his job as an NFL Network analyst immediately after his Dec. 19 arrest and video of the incident surfaced and swept across social media.

Prosecutors in California have filed two felony assault charges against former New England Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest for his role in a Dec. 9 fight at a restaurant that was captured on video and appears to show McGinest strike a patron with a bottle, court records show.

The charges were filed Feb. 24. Each charge carries a maximum punishment of four years in prison.

An arraignment hearing, where McGinest, who has been free on $30,000 bail, will answer to the charges, has been scheduled for March 20.

A spokesperson for McGinest did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

In the video clip of the brawl at a West Hollywood restaurant, a man alleged to be McGinest punches a man in the head before McGinest’s associates join the fray and throw repeated blows at the man. McGinest later appears to strike the man in the head with a bottle.

McGinest issued a lengthy apology and posted it on Twitter on Dec. 19, the same day he surrendered to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to face arrest.

“First and foremost, I want to offer my deepest apology for my lapse in judgment and behavior on December 9 at a restaurant in West Hollywood,” McGinest said. “To my family, community, friends, and youth I mentor, please know I feel horrible for my actions and take full responsibility.

“To my colleagues at the NFL Network and those I work closely with as an advisor to professional and community-base organizations, please know I am embarrassed and regret what occurred.”

McGinest added: “Most of all, I am disappointed in myself, as I know this is an isolated incident and is not reflective of my faith, role as a father, life’s body of work, or the role model I’ve worked hard to become. It is personally devastating that decades of community service, youth engagement, mentoring, and professional development would become an afterthought in a single moment that should have never happened.”

McGinest also condemned violence and promised to redeem himself.

“This incident has prompted me to deep self-reflection -- mind, soul, and spirit,” McGinest said. “I know that violence is never the answer to such situations, no matter how intense the provocation. Rest assured, I will take whatever steps necessary to restore the public trust, mend damaged relationships, and ensure this never happens again.”

The three-time Super Bowl champion was a first-round pick of the Patriots in 1994 and played in New England for 12 years before finishing his career with the Browns. He was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2015.

