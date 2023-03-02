Former RMV official and driving school owner agree to plead guilty in bribery schemes, federal prosecutors say

Estevao Semedo, 61, also of Brockton, is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit honest services mail fraud, Rollins’s office said.

Mia Cox-Johnson, 43, of Brockton, a former manager of the Registry of Motor Vehicles service center there, is charged in federal court in Boston with two counts of extortion under color of official right and one count of conspiring to commit extortion, Rollins’s office said Thursday in a statement.

A former RMV manager in Brockton and a driving school owner will plead guilty to federal charges stemming from separate alleged bribery schemes to give passing scores to applicants who did not in fact pass learner’s permit and road tests, according to US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’s office.

Both defendants have agreed to plead guilty in US District Court in Boston at a later date, according to prosecutors and legal filings. Requests for comment were sent to their attorneys Thursday afternoon.

Cox-Johnson, Rollins’s office said, took money in exchange for issuing passing scores on learner’s permit tests required for both passenger vehicle licenses and commercial licenses, or CDLs, between December 2018 and October 2019. She allegedly instructed customers who paid bribes to request a paper test instead of taking one on an RMV computer, prosecutors said, and she would then score the paper tests.

On Dec. 28, 2018, Rollins’s office said, Cox-Johnson allegedly took a $1,000 payout in exchange for granting a passing score to the payer’s relative, who’d failed the learner’s permit test six times when taking it in their native language.

Then on Oct. 21, 2019, the statement said, Cox-Johnson allegedly accepted a $200 bribe from an applicant seeking a commercial learner’s permit, agreeing to score the customer as having passed three exams necessary for a road test, when in fact the person had failed one of them.

Meanwhile Semedo, the driving school owner, allegedly defrauded the RMV by having the agency issue driver’s licenses to applicants who failed road tests. Semedo allegedly paid a road test examiner at the Brockton RMV service center to report to the agency that certain applicants had passed road tests when they hadn’t.

Some applicants, Rollins’s office said, didn’t even bother to show up to take the test in person. Due to the alleged subterfuge, prosecutors said, the RMV mailed driver’s licenses to unqualified motorists.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.